‘Maxim’ Hottie Rachel Bush Puts On A Busty Show Wearing Mismatched Bikini On Vacation

Rachel Bush looked relaxed in her latest bikini photo, which she posted to her Instagram account on Friday. The model stunned in the mismatched two-piece, which left little to the imagination.

In the sexy snap, Rachel is seen lounging in a cabana as she soaked up some sun wearing a pair of tiny black-and-tan striped bikini bottoms and a classic white triangle top that fastened around her neck. The skimpy swimwear showcased the brunette beauty’s abundant cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, toned arms, and long, lean legs.

Rachel wore her long, dark hair pushed back behind her head in straight strands as she accessorized her beach look with multiple bracelets on her wrists, layered chains and pendants around her neck, a bellybutton ring, studded earrings, and a pair of oversized dark sunglasses.

The Maxim hottie also sported a full face of makeup in the photograph, rocking a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a soft pink lipstick.

In the caption of the snapshot, Rachel wished her followers a good morning and revealed that she was at Seven Mile Beach in the Cayman Islands, where she appeared to be hanging out with a scantily-clad pal who could be seen sitting beside her.

The model’s over 1.2 million followers seemed to instantly fall in love with the bikini shot, clicking the like button nearly 18,000 times and leaving more than 230 comments in just 38 minutes after it was posted.

“Umm okayy body goals @rachelbush you are perfection,” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I think I just found my new lock screen wallpaper!!! Gorgeous,” another adoring fan commented.

“With every year you get badder and badder,” a third posting read.

“You really doing this to me??? Happy Friday to you to booo,” a fourth social media user stated.

The Inquisitr reports that just one day before rocking her mismatched bathing suit, Rachel posted a photo of herself wearing a tiny black-and-neon green, string bikini.

In the photo, Rachel grabs her chest while standing on the beach and uses the shot to promote her brand-new swimwear line, encouraging her fans to rush to pick up their own suits on her website.

That photo also proved to be a popular one for Rachel Bush, as it raked in more than 45,000 likes and over 414 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform.