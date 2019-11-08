Nathan Griffith Reportedly ‘Relieved’ Jenelle Evans Left David Eason, Thinks She Is A ‘Good Mom’

Jenelle Evans shocked fans when she announced that she was leaving her husband of two years, David Eason and now reports suggest that her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, is “relieved” that she left.

Jenelle and Nathan’s son 5-year-old son Kaiser lived with Jenelle and David. TMZ reports that sources close to Nathan report that he was “constantly worried” about his son’s safety. Now, though, he reportedly has “peace of mind.” At one point, Nathan was attempting to gain primary custody of their son, but Jenelle continues to have custody. Now that she is no longer with David, though, Nathan reportedly is okay with Jenelle having custody of their son. The sources claim that Nathan thinks Jenelle is a “good mom.” As for co-parenting, he reportedly hopes that it will go smoother than it did when Jenelle was with David. The sources also said that Nathan is happy is Jenelle “is happy.”

Over the summer, CPS removed the children, including Kaiser, from the care of Jenelle and David. During that time, Kaiser was with Nathan and his family. During that time, Kaiser celebrated turning 5-years-old. Nathan and his family held a birthday party for him and, according to Hollywood Life, invited Jenelle and David to attend. After fans spoke out in shock, Nathan defended his decision and explained that it was a decision made together with his lawyer and tha at the party, things went well.

“David constructed himself very professional. Honestly, this whole birthday party was simple but absolutely a wonderful experience,” Nathan explained.

Jenelle and David regained custody of the kids before the Fourth of July and they were all returned to their care.

Since leaving David, Jenelle obtained a restraining order against him. She made the shocking announcement on Instagram, posting a lengthy post about her decision to leave David.

“Like anyone else, I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need t make changes,” Jenelle wrote.

MTV cut ties with the Teen Mom 2 star back in May after David allegedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids,” she continued.

Jenelle Evans has not posted on social media for the past week since making the shocking announcement.