Megyn Kelly Lands ‘Exclusive Interview’ With Woman Fired Over ABC Anchor’s Jeffrey Epstein Hot Mic Clip

Former Fox News and NBC News personality Megyn Kelly teased a return to journalism Friday in an Instagram post claiming that she’s landed an exclusive interview with the woman allegedly fired by CBS News. The woman is accused of leaking a hot mic video of ABC anchor Amy Robach, in which Robach spoke about her unaired reporting on Jeffrey Epstein.

“Hey guys, it’s me, Megyn Kelly,” the former Megyn Kelly Today anchor says in the Instagram video posted at about 9 a.m. Friday. “I’m here on my set where we just shot a really interesting interview. Have you been following this story about the Amy Robach hot mic moment at ABC? She was caught talking about how she had the Epstein story three years ago but ABC wouldn’t air it.”

Earlier this week week, as The Inquisitr previously reported, a right-wing advocacy group known as Project Veritas published video of Good Morning America and 20/20 anchor Amy Robach speaking to someone off camera at ABC News, clearly frustrated, claiming that she had the story about late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes as far back as three years ago.

Following an ABC News statement, Robach released her own statement about the clip, claiming that ABC News wouldn’t air the story in 2015 because there wasn’t enough corroboration on the allegations. The allegations, she said in the clip, stemmed from an interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. But in the leaked video, Robach never mentions corroboration issues and seems to suggest that the story was stopped by the network because Epstein wasn’t well known, and because the British Royal Family had threatened the network over allegations involving Prince Andrew.

“We’ve got the full story, and we think you’re going to be fascinated by it,” Kelly said in the first video posted to her new Instagram account, which had less than 8,000 followers on Friday morning.

The online interview will mark a return to journalism for Kelly, who was fired by NBC News last year after the anchor had made controversial remarks about wearing blackface. Recently, Kelly, a former Fox News host, has been a critic of NBC News over its reported mishandling of the sexual assault investigation into fellow former Today personality Matt Lauer, calling for an independent investigation into her former employer.

Comments on Kelly’s Instagram video were relatively positive, with many sharing they were happy to see the former television anchor, who has kept a relatively low profile for the past year until she recently began making public appearances, back in the spotlight.

“So glad you are back Megyn!,” one user wrote. “Good luck, and I’ll be watching.”

Others added that they missed seeing the former Kelly File anchor on television.

“So glad to see you back doing what you do best,” another said. “I miss you on Fox but look forward to your content here. Looking forward to this interview.”

Kelly said the interview, which she described as “riveting,” would be posted to her Instagram and to her YouTube page later Friday.