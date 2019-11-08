Halsey Masters The Underboob Look In Eye-Catching Garments During London Promo

Halsey has been in London, U.K. recently, promoting her new music.

The “Now or Never” hitmaker has been doing the rounds, wearing eye-catching outfits that haven’t gone unnoticed.

On Instagram, Halsey shared a shot of herself in a graphic shirt with high-waisted pants that matched. She unbuttoned the shirt that displayed her stomach as well as some underboob. She scraped her hair off her face and pulled it back into a bun. She left her baby hairs to rest on her face and gelled them down which gave the look some edge. She left the accessories to a bare minimum and applied some dangling down chain earrings.

In the first shot, Halsey put her hand in her pocket and smiled. In the second, she stopped for a fan and took a selfie with them. The “Bad At Love” songstress credited her photographer, Jasmine Safaeian, for the photos by mentioning her in the caption.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 765,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be popular with her 16.9 million followers.

“OH MY GOD. I’m living for all of this,” one user wrote.

“U made my day with these pics,” another shared.

Halsey showcased that she knows how to master the underboob look the following day in another matching set.

The “New Americana” chart-topper wore a multicolored tie-dye effect two-piece that consisted of a long-sleeved crop top with a rollneck, a gold body chain, and skintight pants.

Three hours on Instagram, she shared two shots of herself against a plain blue wall. In the first, she raised her hands to her neck and showed off her tattoo underneath her breast. Halsey is known for her different looks when it comes to her hair and opted for it down and short. She stared directly at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. In the second photo, she placed one arm to her forehead and winked.

The Daily Mail reported Halsey walking into the Global Radio building in this look. She was seen pairing the eye-catching ensemble with white heels.

Over the weekend, she picked an award for Best Pop at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain. On the red carpet, Halsey paired a floral short-sleeved T-shirt with a floral skirt of a different color. The skirt was slightly longer on one side while the other was super short, which revealed a lot of leg and her many tattoos. She accessorized herself with a jeweled choker around her neck and small dangling earrings to give it that finishing touch.