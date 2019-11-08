Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In Blue Thong Bikini, Shouts Out Security For Letting Her Snap The Photo

Rosanna Arkle is showing some skin again on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Thursday, November 7, the Australian stunner uploaded a new photo to her account on the social media platform that was an instant hit with her 4.8 million followers. In the snap, the 31-year-old posed with her back to the camera in what appeared to be a large, empty parking garage that was undergoing some sort of construction, as several black-and-yellow striped signs could be seen in the background of the photo, indicating that the area was blocked off.

In the caption of her post, she gave a special shout out to security for “turning a blind eye” and letting the photo shoot to continue, and her fans certainly seem to be appreciative of it as well.

Rosanna upped the ante of her already risky snap with her ensemble — a skimpy, blue bikini, though it appeared that she had ditched the top half of the swimwear completely. The decision left her in only a pair of thong bikini bottoms that popped against her deep tan thanks to its bright color and left very little to the imagination. Its daringly cheeky design and high-cut style exposed the model’s toned thighs and booty in their entirety — and NSFW display that her fans hardly seemed bothered by. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and killer figure.

The babe’s platinum blond locks were worn down and spilled behind her shoulders, nearly reaching her bare derriere. She turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera, also allowing her to show off her gorgeous glam for the photo shoot that included a light pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans unsurprisingly heaped praise on the newest addition to Rosanna’s Instagram feed. As of this writing, the upload has earned more than 69,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration for the photo a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for the beauty’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Perfect. Absolutely perfect,” one fan wrote, while another said that Rosanna was “drop dead gorgeous.”

Others expressed doubt that the security team was actually oblivious to the babe’s risque look.

“I guarantee not one security guard turned a blind eye,” a third fan wrote, while another said that Rosanna probably “gave security a heart attack.”

Rosanna is hardly shy about flaunting her incredible physique, whether it’s in a construction zone or for social media. Earlier this week, the babe did just that again when she slipped into a minuscule white bikini that did nothing but favors for her insane curves, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.