Meghan Markle Smudges Makeup On D-Day Veteran During Field Of Remembrance Visit

The Duchess of Sussex experienced a makeup gaffe, but the recipient was honored by it.

Meghan Markle hugged an elderly military veteran and got makeup on him. The Duchess of Sussex experienced an all-too-familiar makeup gaffe when she attended the Poppy Factory’s 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey earlier this week.

For her first-ever meeting with military families at the memorial garden that honors fallen members of the British Armed Forces, Duchess Meghan wore a long, belted navy blue coat and a matching velvet Philip Treacy fascinator, according to E! News. The 38-year-old wife of Prince Harry stunned onlookers with her regal outfit and a face full of glam makeup for the daytime event.

For the high-profile visit, Meghan looked radiant with peach smoky eye makeup, black eyeliner, and natural pink lip gloss. The brunette beauty’s natural freckles were nowhere in sight as she wore a full coverage foundation with bronzer and a warm peach blush, Cosmopolitan noted. Unfortunately, her full coverage got some coverage on a war veteran.

During her visit with military families, Duchess Meghan met 99-year-old D-Day veteran William Allen. After she gave the war veteran a hug and a kiss on the cheek, the royal bride discovered that her foundation had left a noticeable spot on the shoulder of his jacket.

Luckily, Allen, who turns 100 in September, was more starstruck by Meghan than worried about his coat. Royal correspondent Rebecca English posted a photo of the World War II vet that had him proudly showing off his smudged jacket. He told the reporter that he has no plans to ever wash his jacket again after Meghan’s smudge got on it.

Allen’s adorable reaction surely made Duchess Meghan feel better during the first appearance at the commemorative event. But on Twitter, some royal watchers had another reaction to Megan’s makeup mishap.

“Bloody hell, how much makeup does this woman wear!! Some please introduce #Megxit to some setting powder,” one person tweeted.

“She is wearing a ton of makeup. Not a freckle on her face to be seen,” another wrote.

“Why is she again getting so close?” another asked.

And here is D-Day veteran William Allen – a remarkable man who celebrates his 100th birthday next month. Meghan hugged and kissed him, leaving a little make-up smudge on his jacket. ‘I’m never washing that!’ he said. pic.twitter.com/zQ8iAnX8FO — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 7, 2019

In addition to her accidental makeup milestone, Meghan shared a mommy milestone with the military families. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, the Duchess revealed that her six-month-old on Archie now has two teeth.

The Field of Remembrance is open for ten days in London and features more than 70,000 crosses planted in memory of service men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.