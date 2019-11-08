NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire D’Angelo Russell For Dennis Smith Jr, Reggie Bullock, And Bobby Portis

The New York Knicks may have failed to acquire their top targets in the 2019 NBA offseason, but they still haven’t given up with their hopes of adding an All-Star caliber player on their roster. Aside from having the salary cap flexibility to chase another big name in the 2020 NBA free agency, the Knicks also have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal. One of their potential targets before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline is D’Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors.

In his recent article, Zach Frydenlund of Complex mentioned several trade scenarios involving Russell. In the proposed trade deal that would send him to New York, Frydenlund suggested that the Knicks could offer a trade package including Dennis Smith Jr., Bobby Portis, and Reggie Bullock to the Warriors.

“The Knicks had an eventful first few days of free agency, but in this move, they finally get some top tier talent in D-Lo, while shipping off some pieces that would fit nicely with the Warriors and what they want to do. I really just did this one because I think Knicks fans deserve some joy and happiness. Let’s get them an all-star!”

Russell would be an incredible addition to the Knicks, giving them a very reliable scoring option and a player who has the potential to become the face of the franchise. Though he’s still adjusting with his new team, the 23-year-old point guard is already posting incredible numbers, averaging 19.0 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc. Russell may be an All-Star, but he still perfectly fits the timeline of the Knicks’ young core of RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, and Mitchell Robinson.

Russell won’t have a hard time making himself comfortable in New York. Aside from his experience playing for the other team situated in New York, the Brooklyn Nets, Russell would also be reuniting with his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Julius Randle, who signed a three-year, $62 million contract with the Knicks in the 2019 NBA free agency.

The proposed trade deal also makes sense for the Warriors, especially if Russell proves to be an odd fit alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. By trading Russell to the Knicks, the Warriors would receive two veteran role players in Portis and Bullock and a younger and cheaper backup for Curry in Smith Jr. However, to convince the Warriors to send Russell to New York, the Knicks may need to add more interesting assets in the trade package. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, aside from quality role players, the Warriors could also demand future first-round picks in the deal involving Russell.