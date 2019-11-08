Jen Selter Flaunts Cleavage And Chiselled Abs In Glam Instagram Update

Fitness model Jen Selter had her 12.7 million Instagram followers drooling with her latest update, in which she showcased a more glam look than she normally shares on the social media platform.

In the shot, Selter posed indoors in front of what appeared to be a bed. The wall behind her was covered in wallpaper with a very subtle pattern, and according to the geotag, she was in New York. However, the focus in the snap was on Selter’s insane body — and her glam makeup look.

Selter rocked a white cropped tank with spaghetti straps and a low v-neck neckline that flaunted some major cleavage. The tank clung to every inch of her toned physique and showed off a few inches of her chiselled abs. The photo was cropped right near her hips, so her bottoms weren’t fully visible, but she appeared to be wearing some black athletic pants with a drawstring waist and a stripe down the side.

In the caption of the post, Selter drew attention to the fact that she was wearing more makeup than she normally does. While the brunette bombshell always looks gorgeous, in this particular shot she described herself as “glammed up Jen.” Her skin was smooth and flawless and she had a pale pink shade on her lips. Her brows were expertly shaped and she rocked long lashes and black liner that drew attention to her piercing eyes.

Her long brunette locks were down in what looked to be a silky blowout. She stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

Selter’s snap also featured her four-legged friend, Gram, who appeared to be nibbling on her top and utterly oblivious to the camera. Selter also tantalized her fans by saying she may do a giveaway if they shared certain information in the comments section.

Her followers loved the glammed up bombshell. The post received over 122,400 likes within just 11 hours.

“Okay glammed up Jen & non glammed up Jen are BEAUTIESSS,” one fan said.

Loading...

“Can I look like you for a day?” another fan questioned, following up the comment with a heart eye emoji.

“YES GIRL WERK,” a third said.

“I love you. You are my inspiration,” a fourth follower commented.

While Selter normally looks flawless in her Instagram updates, she also occasionally shows fans the reality of getting all those sizzling shots. Just a few days ago, she shared a hilarious post documenting her attempts to get a stunning sunset shot while avoiding squinting from the bright rays.