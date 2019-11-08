Carrie Underwood Looks Stunning In Form-Fitting Black Ensemble While Filling In For Kelly Ripa

Carrie Underwood filled in for Kelly Ripa on Friday, and she looked smoking hot while doing it. The country music superstar wore an all-black outfit as she was spotted on Instagram appearing ready to co-host Live with Kelly and Ryan.

In a video posted to the talk show’s social media account, Carrie is seen looking as gorgeous as ever in a black ruffled blouse, which she paired with some form-fitting black slacks.

Carrie had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in soft waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. The “Before He Cheats” singer accessorized her look with some dangling earrings, a dainty chain around her neck, and some rings on her fingers.

Carrie opted for a stunning makeup look, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, a smoky gray eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She completed the glam look with a pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lipstick for her plump pout.

In the video, Carrie walks alongside Ryan Seacrest as they head toward set to start the show. Ryan reveals to the camera that the singer if filling in for Kelly Ripa, who was called away for jury duty this week.

Meanwhile, fans made short work of showing some love for the video, which was watched over 4,100 times and gained over 60 comments in the first 40 minutes after it was posted.

“Carrie Underwood your [sic] stunning and you have awesome legs wow,” one Instagram follower wrote in the comments section.

“So wonderful to see these two the greatest American Idol star and host on the show today… Love Carrie.. she’s so pretty and a wonderful singer,” another fan stated.

“Love Carrie, so gorgeous,” a third person wrote.

“I’m loving Carrie on Live!! Thanks for asking her to cohost, @livekellyandryan!! So cool seeing her and Ryan cohost together. They’ve both grown SO much in their careers since they first met,” a fourth social media user commented.

The hosting gig certainly isn’t the first for Carrie, who has headlined the CMA Awards multiple times in the past, usually with fellow singer Brad Paisley.

However, this year Carrie Underwood will welcome some new faces to the stage with her, as country music legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will also be pulling double duty as hosts for the female driven award show festivities. The show is set to air on Wednesday, November 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.