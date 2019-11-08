Joe Biden Holds Lead Over Elizabeth Warren & Bernie Sanders In Several States, Latest Poll Shows

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren beat Biden in a matchup among voters in Wisconsin, though Biden was strong in other states.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in the lead in several states in the Democratic Party’s primary race for president, according to a poll released Friday by The New York Times and Siena College.

The former vice president has the strongest lead in Michigan, with 30 percent of those surveyed in the poll there saying they supported Biden over the other candidates. In North Carolina, 29 percent of those polled said Biden was their favorite candidate. Twenty-eight percent of Pennsylvania voters reportedly prefer Biden, while 27 percent of those polled in Florida said Biden was their preferred candidate. In Arizona, 24 percent of those asked said Biden was their top choice.

Biden didn’t fare quite as well in the poll among Wisconsin voters, however, as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the best-performing candidate in the cheese state. Twenty-five percent of voters in Wisconsin said they preferred Warren in the race for president, compared to 23 percent who preferred Biden.

Although Wisconsin was the only state in the poll that showed her on top in the still-crowded race, Warren still performed strongly in many states in the poll. The Massachusetts lawmaker was the second-choice candidate among voters in Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, and North Carolina. In North Carolina, Warren was 14 points behind Biden, though the gap between the two front-runners was smaller in the other states — nine points in Michigan, eight in Florida, and 12 in Pennsylvania.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was the third-choice of polled voters in most of the states surveyed by The New York Times and Siena College, though he was notably the second-choice candidate — beating Warren by one point — in Arizona with 16 percent of support among voters. Sanders wasn’t too far away from Warren in most of the races, though the largest gap between the two was six points in Florida.

Among the other candidates, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg appears to be cementing his position as voters’ fourth-favorite pick to go head-to-head against President Donald Trump in less than a year. Buttigieg was fourth in Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. His strongest leads were in Arizona, Florida, and Wisconsin, where he scored five percent of support in all three states. The Indiana mayor was tied for fourth place in North Carolina with California Sen. Kamala Harris, with both candidates snagging one percent of support respectively.

As the poll — featuring only Democratic Primary voter respondents — was conducted October 25-30, it includes former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who recently dropped out of the race for president. It also doesn’t include the party’s latest candidate — former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who on Thursday indicated he was interested in running for the Oval Office, per The New York Times.