Serena Williams Rocks Slinky Black Dress To Promote New Jewelry Line On Instagram

Serena Williams is rocking a slinky black dress in her latest Instagram photo series as she promotes her new business venture, a line of ethically-sourced diamond jewelry. The dress appears to have been made out of satin and is short enough to display Serena’s toned calves.

In the photo, the tennis superstar is lounging on a sleek white couch and has adorned herself in jewelry from her collection. She’s wearing delicate-looking rings on both hands, a sparkly bracelet, and necklace. In the second snapshot, Serena dons what looks like a white blazer and accessorizes with an elegant pinky ring, a midi ring, two silver bracelets, and a cascading choker necklace. In the caption of the post, Serena announced that her jewelry is currently available for sale.

In the comments, Serena’s fans seemed excited about the new project. One of those enthusiastic comments came from her sister, Venus Williams.

“I need it now!” she wrote.

One fan expressed that they’d buy anything from the mother-of-one.

“You better sell us every piece of life! Clothes, jewelry, what’s next?? Houses, furniture??!” they wrote. “I Stan.”

Others simply used the post as an opportunity to compliment Serena’s beauty.

“Beautiful and strong,” one person wrote in a comment that included heart and fire emoji.

“The real brown skin girl,” another commented.

But, these comments about her appearance notwithstanding, a lot of Serena’s fans focused on congratulating her on launching the new business.

Serena starting a diamond jewelry line might seem a little out of the left-field to a casual observer. But she has a passion for these extravagant accessories. In an interview with Vogue Magazine, she revealed that she even wears fine jewelry when she’s on the tennis court.

“I remember a long, long time ago I wore this diamond star ring on my right hand that everyone looked at and was like, ‘How do you play wearing that?” she said. “I’ve always worn crazy jewelry on the court—massive rings, diamonds, necklaces. I mean, most people like jewelry, but I love jewelry.”

She also expressed that she wanted each piece in her line to be versatile enough to be worn in a wide range of settings.

“It’s just about expressing yourself,” she continued.

According to JCK Online, Serena William’s Jewelry is a collaboration between the 23-time Grand Slam winner and KP Sanghvi, one of the leading manufacturers of diamond jewelry in the world. The collection contains over 60 gold and silver pieces with prices that range from $299 to $10,000.