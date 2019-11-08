Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Lays On Her Back In A Bikini

Lorena stripped down to her bikini on a yacht.

Lorena Rae stripped down to her bikini to promote friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor’s recently launched swimwear line. In a sizzling new photo shared to the official Instagram account of the collection, called Devon Windsor Swim, Lorena could be seen laying flat on her back on the side of what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

Lorena proudly showed off her tan and her seriously fit and toned model body as she laid down with the crystal blue ocean visible behind her. The stunning German model, who walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time last year, had her long brunette hair down and flowing over the side of the boat as she kept her eyes shut.

The gorgeous star placed both of her hands on the side of her bikini bottoms for the photo. The 25-year-old rocked a pair of high-cut blue and white briefs with a large band that stretched across her hips with just a small triangle of material attached. She also wore a full-cup bikini top with a ribbed design across the chest for the tropical photo shoot. Both pieces matched in a modified zebra print design.

Lorena accessorized the look simply, wearing only a pair of earrings. She posed with one leg bent and the other seemingly dangling off the side of the boat.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim revealed that it was launching a brand new line of resort styles on November 8 at 9 a.m., and Lorena was wearing one of the newest looks in the photo.

Fans headed to the comments section to heap praise on the stunning star, with many gushing over how good they thought she looked in the bikini while out on the water.

Tagging Lorena in their post, one fan told her that she was “very photogenic.”

Another shared their thoughts on the fun bikini, writing, “Love this set!!!!!!!”

Even Devon spread the love for Lorena and her unique bikini look from her own line, as she commented on the new upload with three explosion emoji.

The latest sizzling look came shortly after the two Victoria’s Secret models joined forces to promote the brand.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Lorena gave the swimwear designer a hand in another photo posted to Instagram. She could be seen tying the string on Devon’s bikini bottoms for her.

Before that, the twosome matched one another at the beach in revealing black and white looks as they sported a bikini and a skintight swimsuit from the line.