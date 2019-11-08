Ashanti Highlights Her Legs While Posing In Plunging Peach Dress On Instagram

Ashanti put her curves on full display in a stunning peach dress for her brand new Instagram update on Friday morning.

In the photo, Ashanti looks like a total smokeshow as she posed in the short gown, which boasted puffy shoulders and a plunging neckline. The singer showcased her tiny waist, curvy hips, and highlighted her long, lean legs in the photo. However, she kept her ample cleavage mostly covered as her dark hair fell over her chest.

Ashanti wore her long locks parted to the side and styled in straight strands that laid against her back and cascaded over her shoulder while she accessorized her look with a ring on her finger, clear heels, and some oversize, reflective sunglasses, which she revealed came from the brand Eyechic.

The singer looked stunning while she set on top of a large cushioned seat decked in metallic gold material with a gray pillow off to the side. Ashanti referred to herself as gold in the caption of the photo, which she revealed was taken at the W Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Ashanti also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap. Although her eyes were covered by her large shades, she did appear to sport a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her lips that matched her dress.

The “Foolish” singer’s over 5 million followers seemed to love the picture and clicked the like button over 7,000 times while leaving 130 comments in just the first 24 minutes after the photo was shared to the platform.

“You’re truly a genuine person mind, body, and soul,” one of Ashanti’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Absolutely the sexiest, most gorgeous woman in the world,” another adoring fan stated.

“Girl you are killing it,” another admirer gushed.

“You look incredibly sexy,” a fourth social media user said.

The Inquisitr reported that Ashanti shared photos of herself from the W Hotel on Thursday as well. In those snaps the singer wore another form-fitting dress with a pair of large hoop earrings and some dark-tinted sunglasses as she posed in front of an artsy wall with a light radiating from the bottom.

Of course, Ashanti isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves on social media, and her fans know that she often shares posts of herself wearing more risky ensembles such as latex bodysuits, bikinis, crop tops, tiny shorts, and more, which usually drive her followers wild.