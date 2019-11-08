Ciara Sizzles In A Sequin Pink Bikini & Thigh High Boots

Ciara's new bikini video is sending fans into a frenzy.

Ciara didn’t leave much to the imagination as she shared a behind the scenes look at the music video for her new collaboration with IZA, and Major Lazer, called “Evapora.” The stunning singer wowed her 23.7 million followers in with a new clip shared to her Instagram account on November 10 that showed her strut her stuff in a sparkly bikini and thigh high boots as she filmed the project in what looked like the desert.

The seriously hot slow motion upload featured Ciara as she rocked a fully sequin purple triangle top with a pair of high-waisted and high-cut bright pink sparkly bottoms that perfectly showed off not only her enviable abs but her long and toned legs.

But that certainly wasn’t all. As reported by The Daily Mail, Ciara went full-on fierce for the new shoot as she paired the uber-glamorous bikini with a pair of long pink sparkly gloves that stretched up both of her arms and silver sparkly thigh high heeled boots.

On her head, she kept the pink theme going with a bold sunhat with a sparkly band wrapped around it. The hat also had and pink chiffon attached which she sassily threw up in the air as she strut towards the camera to show off her very best runway walk.

Ciara – who recently channelled her inner Beyonce for Halloween with her husband Russell Wilson as Jay Z – then turned on her heels in the slowed down clip to give a glimpse at the back side of her bikini as she give her 23.7 million followers a better look at her booty in the revealing two-piece.

The star had her long dark hair textured and flowing down for the big production shoot.

The incredibly fierce upload has already been viewed more than 790,000 times in the first nine hours since the “Level Up” singer first shared it to her account.

Unsurprisingly, fans weren’t exactly shy about sharing their thoughts on the video in the comments section.

“You are perfect,” one fan commented on the upload. Another added, “[Fire] all day every day.”

“Looking beautiful,” another said, while a fourth comment read, “Cici you are one sexy mama!!”

The comments section was also full of fire emoji as her millions of followers made their thoughts known.

Loading...

But the bikini clip wasn’t the only look at her new music video that Ciara gave fans this week, as she also shared a look at the finished project and revealed that it was her first time singing in Portuguese.

“Aye. Me, The Brazilian Princess @Iza, @Diplo, @MajorLazer. My 1st time singing in Portuguese! So Proud! Video out now! #Evapora #Dance,” she wrote on Instagram.

On November 7, Ciara uploaded a snap to promote the new song that showed her posing in the desert in a sparkly silver bikini top and a pair of skin tight glitter leggings with a mask over her mouth.