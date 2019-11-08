‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Natalia Livingston Teases Possible Emily Quartermaine Return

Could General Hospital bring Emily Quartermaine back from the dead now that Nikolas Cassadine has been revived? It might seem a stretch to think the writers could pull it off, but in the land of soap operas, anything is possible. Not only that, but actress Natalia Livingston has recently opened up about her love for the character and her willingness to consider reprising the role.

Livingston recently chatted with ABC Soaps in Depth about her time with General Hospital and what she is up to these days. As fans will remember, Natalia played Emily Quartermaine from 2003 until 2007. She was a beloved cast member and character and many viewers have voiced their wishes that she hadn’t been killed off.

Emily returned in ghostly visits every once in a while through 2008, then the writers brought Natalia back as the character Rebecca Shaw in 2009. The last time that Livingston appeared on General Hospital was in 2013 for the show’s 50th anniversary.

Despite the fact that Natalia is heavily involved in other projects away from Los Angeles, the actress admitted that the idea of returning to General Hospital as Emily really appealed to her.

“I think if it was actually somehow Emily returning and maybe she was never really killed… I mean, I have seen so many clever, brilliant storyline ideas over the years that people have tweeted or sent so… yeah, I would definitely be open to that. But I’m not so sure about a ghost,” Livingston explained.

However, it sounds as if it might still be a bit of a challenge to lure Livingston back to General Hospital. She is currently living in Atlanta, Georgia and she has her own acting studio. She has a young daughter named Colette and she recently produced a documentary called In Their Shoes that has garnered a lot of praise.

Could the writers come up with a reasonable way to bring Emily back, and would there be a good reason to do that? As SheKnows Soaps notes, Quartermaine was killed by Diego Alcazar, the “Text Message Killer” at the Black & White Ball. Emily and Nikolas were deeply in love and engaged at the time, but she died before they could marry.

Not only would Emily’s return add new layers of complexity with Nikolas’ recent return, but it could kickstart some great scenes with Leslie Charleson’s Monica Quartermaine.

Monica was crushed when Emily died, and more recently, she has struggled with the losses of Oscar Nero and Drew Cain. If she were to suddenly learn that Emily was still alive, that obviously would be an amazing development for Monica and the whole Quartermaine family.

At this point, it seems that Natalia Livingston is pretty settled in Atlanta and not necessarily pushing for a General Hospital return. However, her openness to the right idea of reprising the role of Emily Quartermaine is intriguing and may spark a fresh round of storyline concepts from interested fans that could spark the show to whip something together.