‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Brooke Lies For Hope In Thomas Cover-Up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 8 reveals that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will disappear and it seems as if Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will try to cover it up. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will draw closer as he closes the door on Forrester Creations, and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will explode when he learns that Hope is now Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) mother, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, November 11 – Hope Logan Searches For Thomas Forrester

Hope will scour the Forrester Creations’ building in search of Thomas. But when she can’t find any sign of him, she will come to a frightening conclusion. It appears as if Hope may believe that Thomas may have fallen into a vat of hydrofluoric acid. B&B viewers will remember that Charlie Webb (Dick Christie) and Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) used the deadly acid to clean washers at the fashion house.

Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will have a bitter fight about Thomas, per The Inquisitr. They will reach an impasse after both realize that they will never agree about the designer. Ridge believes that Thomas has changed for the better while Brooke believes that he is a mentally unstable and dangerous man.

Tuesday, November 12 – Hope tells Brooke That She Is Douglas’ Mother

Steffy will give her father her honest opinion about Brooke. She will tell Ridge that Brooke only cares about getting what she wants and doesn’t care who she hurts in the process.

Hope will relay the good news to her mother. She will tell Brooke that Thomas agreed to let her adopt Douglas. Since no mention is made of search parties for Thomas, or any mention of the fact that he is missing and most probably dead, it seems as if Hope is covering up Thomas’ supposed death.

Wednesday, November 13 – Hope Reels In Shock

Hope stuns Liam when she tells him that she has legally adopted Douglas.

Liam shocks Hope with the news that he is taking in his rightful place at Spencer Publications.

Thursday, November 14 – Steffy & Liam Strengthen Their Bond

Steffy and Liam will continue to cement their bond. The soap opera spoilers indicate that they will share a tender moment as they promise to put their family first.

Ridge is dumbfounded when he learns that Brooke and Hope succeeded in their plans to adopt Douglas.

Friday, November 15 – Ridge Confronts Hope & Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will confront Hope and Brooke about manipulating Thomas and adopting Douglas. Of course, she needs to cover up that Hope exploited Thomas’ feelings for her to get him to sign the papers.

Brooke will lie to protect Hope when Ridge demands some difficult answers.

