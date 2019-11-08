‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Makes A Grisly Discovery, Princess Gina Tries To Kill Jennifer

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, November 8 reveal that Ben Weston will make a shocking discovery that could change his life forever.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) will find something that will be jaw-dropping, and it seems that he may stumble upon his sister Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley) dead body.

As many fans already know, Ben and Jordan were close at one point, but mental illness has torn their family apart. Currently, Jordan has been trying to kill Ben’s girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and frame her brother for the murder. However, she’s been thwarted at every turn.

Ben has been having thoughts of killing Jordan, and has been worried sick about Ciara getting hurt, but it seems that Jordan will no longer be a threat to anyone if he does find her body in Friday’s episode.

However, one of the most shocking parts about the possibly death could be Ben getting blamed for Jordan’s murder. Ben has a history of losing his temper and has confessed to the murders of Serena Mason, Paige Larsen, and Will Horton (who was later brought back to life by Dr. Rolf) in the past.

Ben sought treatment and is now on medication that works for him. Since that time he’s been doing well, but Jordan’s death could prove to be a major setback for the reformed bad boy.

Elsewhere in Salem, fans will see Princess Gina try to finish the job she started earlier this week. Viewers have been watching as Dr. Rolf (William Utay) brainwashed Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) into believing that she is Princess Gina yet again. Gina has been causing chaos in Salem as she pretends to be Hope, and her latest scheme could prove to be deadly for Jennifer.

In a previous episode, Gina pushed Jennifer out of a window after she found out about her altered identity. Jen was severely injured, but didn’t die from the injuries. She’s now in a coma as her family and friends pray for a miracle. However, Gina will see the coma as a chance to finish off Jennifer once and for all.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will drop a bombshell on Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and it appears that she may tell him that Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is pregnant with his child.

Days of Our Lives viewers will also see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary together as the week comes to a close in Salem.