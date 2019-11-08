Met Gala 2020 Theme Announced: ‘About Time’ Co-Chaired By Oscar-Winning Actresses & Broadway Superstar

The exciting new theme for the fashion event of the year, the Met Gala, has been announced. The gathering, which is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, will be hosted by two Academy Award-winning actresses, one Broadway superstar and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton women’s wear.

Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Nicolas Ghesquière will co-chair the event, whose theme will be “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

This year’s Met Gala will also honor the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary, and usher in the venue’s Art Costume Institute’s 2020 event. CBS News reported that the milestone will be marked by new exhibits, public events, and the gala.

An official photo depicting this year’s theme was featured on the official Instagram page of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The event’s co-chairs are all respected professionals in their industries. Movie star Meryl Streep has been nominated for a record-breaking 21 Academy Awards and has won three.

Actress Emma Stone has won one Academy Award for her work in the 2017 film La La Land.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a highly respected Broadway superstar as well as an Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist. He has also been honored with a Pulitzer Prize for his blockbuster play Hamilton.

Nicolas Ghesquière is an acclaimed French fashion designer who has been the creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton since 2013.

“Fashion is indelibly connected to time. It not only reflects and represents the spirit of the times, but it also changes and develops with the times, serving as an especially sensitive and accurate timepiece,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute stated, as reported by CBS News.

The Met Gala is a hotly anticipated invitation-only event that draws out the best in fashion, film and entertainment superstars, who all attempt to stay within the scope of the evening’s theme while trying to make a statement through their artfully constructed garments.

Last year’s Met Gala titled Camp: Notes on Fashion delivered a display of some of the most dramatic looks ever seen on the steps of the museum.

Co-chaired by singer Harry Styles, tennis superstar Serena Williams, Oscar-winning singer and actress Lady Gaga and creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele the event drew celebrities such as Orange Is the New Black star, Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, singer Celine Dion, Janelle Monae, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and Katy Perry to name a few of those who attended the annual event.

The Met Gala will take place on May 4, 2020, and the exhibit will be open to the public from May 7 until September 7, 2020.