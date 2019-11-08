Met Gala 2020 Theme Announced: ‘About Time’ Co-Chaired By Oscar-Winning Actresses & Broadway Superstar

The exciting new theme for the fashion event of the year, the Met Gala, has been announced. The gathering, which is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, will be hosted by two Academy Award-winning actresses, one Broadway superstar and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton women’s wear.
Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Nicolas Ghesquière will co-chair the event, whose theme will be “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”
This year’s Met Gala will also honor the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary, and usher in the venue’s Art Costume Institute’s 2020 event. CBS News reported that the milestone will be marked by new exhibits, public events, and the gala.
An official photo depicting this year’s theme was featured on the official Instagram page of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The event’s co-chairs are all respected professionals in their industries. Movie star Meryl Streep has been nominated for a record-breaking 21 Academy Awards and has won three.
Actress Emma Stone has won one Academy Award for her work in the 2017 film La La Land.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is a highly respected Broadway superstar as well as an Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist. He has also been honored with a Pulitzer Prize for his blockbuster play Hamilton.
Nicolas Ghesquière is an acclaimed French fashion designer who has been the creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton since 2013.
It's that time! ????️ ???? Thrilled to announce the @metcostumeinstitute spring 2020 exhibition, “About Time: Fashion and Duration," opening May 7 with the #MetGala on May 4. #MetAboutTime will trace fashion from 1870 to today along a disruptive timeline, as part of The Met's 150th anniversary celebration. Employing philosopher Henri Bergson’s concept of la durée—time that flows, accumulates, and is indivisible—the show will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future. The concept will also be examined through the writings of Virginia Woolf, who will serve as the “ghost narrator” of the exhibition. ???? Learn more at the link in bio. This exhibition is made possible by @LouisVuitton. Additional support is provided by @CondeNast. ???? David Bailey (British, born 1938). Surreal, 1980. © David Bailey. #TheMet #CostumeInstitute #Met150
“Fashion is indelibly connected to time. It not only reflects and represents the spirit of the times, but it also changes and develops with the times, serving as an especially sensitive and accurate timepiece,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute stated, as reported by CBS News.
The Met Gala is a hotly anticipated invitation-only event that draws out the best in fashion, film and entertainment superstars, who all attempt to stay within the scope of the evening’s theme while trying to make a statement through their artfully constructed garments.
“Camp: Notes on Fashion” opens tomorrow! How did the @metcostumeinstitute prepare these and other beautiful, extravagant garments for the exhibition? ???? Visit their page to learn about their conservation process and get excited for camp. #MetCamp ????: Giambattista Valli (Italian, born 1966), fall/winter 2017–18. Courtesy of Giambattista Valli.
Last year’s Met Gala titled Camp: Notes on Fashion delivered a display of some of the most dramatic looks ever seen on the steps of the museum.
Co-chaired by singer Harry Styles, tennis superstar Serena Williams, Oscar-winning singer and actress Lady Gaga and creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele the event drew celebrities such as Orange Is the New Black star, Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, singer Celine Dion, Janelle Monae, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and Katy Perry to name a few of those who attended the annual event.
The Met Gala will take place on May 4, 2020, and the exhibit will be open to the public from May 7 until September 7, 2020.