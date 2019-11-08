Beach Bunny Tarsha Whitmore Leaves Little To The Imagination In Maldives Getaway Pic

Tarsha Whitmore took to Instagram on Friday to flaunt her bikini body in a photo from her recent trip to the Maldives.

The brunette beauty stood on the ocean shore with the dazzling turquoise water blending into the sky behind her. The picturesque scene looked calm and relaxing, but it was Tarsha’s fabulous figure that stole the show.

The model wore a lavender bikini that featured thin PVC straps around her neck and on her hips. The skimpy number left little to the imagination as she struck a pose for the camera. The shot was a relatively close photo capturing Tarsha from mid-thigh up, showing off her smooth, bronze skin as it glowed in the sun. The stunner’s ample cleavage, flat abs and curvy hips were on full display as she posed with her hands on the back of her booty. She tilted her head and gave the camera a slight smile.

Tarsha’ makeup was flawless for the snap. She wore heavy eye shadow, thick lashes and a pink gloss on her lips. Her hair was parted in the middle and fell in loose waves down her back. The beauty kept all other distractions to a minimum and opted for her only piece of jewelry to be a belly ring that sparkled in the outside light, which of course, draw attention to her slender midsection.

In the caption, Tarsha said her swimsuit came from fashion brand Oh Polly Swimwear, a brand she often models for. She also mentioned that while the skies were overcast on that particular afternoon at the location, it was still beautiful.

It may have been lovely where she was, but her fans raved over how stunning she looked.

“So beautiful and gorgeous always sizzling sensation,” wrote one follower.

“Fantastic eyes and an incredible body!!!” said a second fan.

“My heart just skipped a beat,” quipped a third admirer.

“God bless the person who invented the bikini,” a fourth fan joked.

Many of Tarsha’s followers might share the same sentiment about bikinis because she knows how to rock just about every style of two-piece bathing suit there is. She showed off some of what must be a vast swimwear collection, along with her fit physique, while in the Maldives last month. But the model isn’t just about bikinis. She also likes to flaunt her figure in skimpy lingerie and sexy minidresses. Whatever she wears always seems to be a hit with her followers.