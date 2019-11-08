‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Stuns In See-Through Top And Ripped Jeans

Lindsey Pelas greeted her fans with a revealing photo of herself in a lingerie-inspired top.

Lindsey Pelas squeezed into a sheer top that resembled lingerie for her latest social media snapshot. The Playboy model also wore a pair of jeans that were so torn up that they resembled Daisy Dukes.

On Thursday, Lindsey took to Instagram to say hello to her fans, and her social media greeting included one of the sexy snapshots that she’s become famous for. In it, the 28-year-old blonde bombshell was pictured wearing a black lace top that showcased her incredible curves. The skintight, sleeveless shirt featured a high neckline, but because it was almost completely see-through, it provided her fans with a clear view of her ample cleavage. The floral embellishments on the garment’s delicate lace were artfully placed so that they kept Lindsey from revealing too much and violating Instagram’s nudity policy.

Lindsey Pelas paired her revealing top with a pair of high-waisted blue jeans in a light wash. The pants were considerably cut up. Both legs were slashed high up near the model’s bikini line, making the top part of the pants look like extremely short cutoffs. The chunk of denim missing from the right leg was so large that the section of material connecting that pants leg to the top of Lindsey’s jeans wasn’t even visible in her photo.

Lindsey wore her waist-length, platinum blonde hair down and straight for the snapshot. She placed some of it in front of her chest, making it slightly curve around her bust. For her beauty look, she sported long thick lashes, dark perfectly arched eyebrows, and glossy pink lipstick. She also lined her plump top lip with a slightly darker shade of pink, highlighting her cupid’s bow.

Lindsey posed with one knee up and her legs spread, and she stared at the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

So far, Lindsey Pelas’ Instagram post has received over 150,000 likes, including one from fellow Playboy model Sara Underwood. Many of her 9 millions followers responded to her picture with praise for her outfit choice, but a few fans couldn’t resist playfully poking fun at her distressed denim bottoms.

“Smoking hot body Beautiful in them jeans,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Have the moths been at your jeans?” quipped another commenter.

“There is an issue with your jeans,” a third remarked.

Loading...

“Ripped jeans means hot dreams,” wrote a fourth admirer.

While Lindsey Pelas’ pants managed to steal the show in her most recent Instagram photo, it’s usually her cleavage that gets all the attention. The sheer top that she’s wearing with her ripped pants is further evidence that she wasn’t lying when she revealed that she’s a member of the “No Bra Club.”