Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes And Cheeky ‘Rugrats’ Hoodie

Rapper and MTV television personality Chanel West Coast stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers in her latest update, in which she rocked a pair of scandalously short Daisy Dukes and a shirt with a retro vibe.

In the snap, Chanel combined nostalgia with sexiness for a unique look. She rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that were so short, the pockets were showing at the hem. They had some frayed detailing at the bottoms to draw attention to her curvaceous thighs, and were crafted from a light-wash denim. Chanel’s pose, paired with the cut of her Daisy Dukes, made the pint-sized bombshell’s legs look a mile long.

She rocked a neon green tank or bodysuit underneath, tucked into the shorts, and matched that with a pair of sunglasses that had a neon green frame. The biggest style statement in her look was her retro hoodie. Chanel opted to pair the scandalous shorts with a baby pink cropped hoodie that had the Rugrats logo, and a few of the characters from the children’s show. The hoodie was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, which Chanel was quick to point out in the caption.

Chanel also spilled to her fans that the retro show was a favorite of hers when she was a child, and even revealed her favorite character, who was featured prominently on the hoodie.

She finished the look with a pair of white booties that added another few inches to her petite frame, and struck a majorly sassy pose in front of a plain white concrete block wall.

When it comes to her hair, Chanel is a total style chameleon who is constantly mixing things up. She has rocked everything from platinum to pink to dark blue over the past few months alone, but for this snap, she had curled brown locks that flowed all the way down to her waist.

Her followers loved the look, and the sassy pose, and the post received over 31,000 likes within just 11 hours.

One follower recognized that she was rocking designer shoes, even though she didn’t tag the brand.

“Those Chanel boots hunntyy! Baby! Are fire!!” the fan said.

Another fan simply said “slay.”

Many of her fans also weighed in on their own favorite characters from the show, with many agreeing that Chucky was the best.

“Chucky all day!! Caring scared then brave my cartoon homie!!” one fan said.

The look was playful and a major departure from her previous Instagram update, in which she rocked a skimpy leopard-print romper that left little to the imagination.