Scandinavian Stunner Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Bikini Body In A Sizzling 5 Picture Update

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland floored her 1.7 million followers after posing in a bikini for what her Australian summer nights. Luckily for fans, she did not just upload one sizzling picture, but five for a true Friday treat.

The Scandinavian stunner took the photos at the beach, a common backdrop for the Perth based beauty. Though she was born in Norway and lived in Canada, she has called Australia home for most of her life, and even hashtagged the country in her caption.

Throughout the five pictures, Hilde looks absolutely stunning in a flattering mismatched bikini. The top features thick light blue and white stripes, as well as four skinny blue straps — two on each side — which served as the ties to hold up the bikini top. They then tied in the back in a trendy “X” knot.

The bikini bottom has a white background with a blue and red floral pattern on top. Though it seems like it does not match the top, the fact that it also features the same decorative blue straps suggests that it is part of the same set.

Hilde completed the look with a gold necklace, bracelet, and her favorite hoop earrings. She also had styled her hair into loose beachy waves with one of her trademark scarf ties. She kept her makeup simple, with a pinkish peach lip color that popped against her golden tan.

In the first picture, Hilde faces the camera with the sandy dunes behind her. Her pose, where where she has both hands by her ears, accentuates her cleavage in a way that fans will no doubt enjoy. It also elongates her toned midriff, highlighting her hourglass figure.

The next shot shows Hilde turned around so that her perky posterior is on full display, particularly thanks to the cheeky cut of the bikini bottoms. Hilde finished the pose by playfully mussing up her hair.

Third, fourth, and fifth shots give various side angles of the Scandinavian stunner, highlighting again her killer curves, especially her derriere. In the first two, she smolders at the camera in the atmospheric twilight. In the last, she shyly looks down at the sand.

The upload quickly earned over 16,000 likes within just half an hour, in addition to over 320 comments.

“Always beautiful,” one fan raved, adding a number of sunflower emoji.

“My beautiful wife,” teased a lovestruck fan, along with a red heart, engagement ring, and 100 percent emoji.

“God, how beautiful you are!” concluded a third.

Hilde is no stranger to wowing her fans, and recently sent pulses racing when she modeled some tight pink yoga pants on an outdoor excursion, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.