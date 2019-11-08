‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Tori Spelling Hints It’s Not Over As Fans Freak Out Over Canceled ‘BH90210’ Reboot

The 'BH90210' star hints the show could still go on after Fox scraps a second season of the revival series.

BH90210, the TV reboot of the 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, has been canceled by Fox. The axing of the spinoff series, which aired for six episodes over the summer and left a door open for another season with its cliffhanger finale, has fans of the franchise up in arms, but series star Tori Spelling isn’t giving up hope.

In a statement about the cancelation, Fox thanked returning cast members Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Shannen Doherty for their work on the “limited series.”

“Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen, and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival,” the network said, per Entertainment Weekly.

The series, although popular with fans of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 series, suffered declining ratings with each episode, EW notes.

Still, fans expected that BH90210 – which featured the former teen stars playing exaggerated versions of themselves as they reunited for a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot 30 years after the original series debuted — would be picked a second season.

Spelling even teased a continuation, saying the last episode was “foreshadowing another season.” The actress explained that the now-scrapped second season would focus more on the actual Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, so fans would get to see the co-stars playing more of their fictionalized characters.

With all signs pointing to a Season 2, heartbroken fans expressed outrage over the surprising cancellation in the comments section to the most recent post on the BH90210 Instagram page.

“Fox sucks!” a BH90210 fan wrote. “I hope another network picks you up. I loved your reboot!!!”

But Spelling, the daughter of late Beverly Hills, 90210 producer Aaron Spelling and a driving force behind the short-lived revival series, took to her own Instagram page to tease the show could still live on.

In a lengthy post, Spelling noted that BH90210 was the highest-rated show of the summer and that she didn’t “cram” herself into her character Donna Martin’s 25-year-old old red dress for nothing. She also teased that “home” isn’t always about where you are but who you are with, as she teased a new journey unfolding for the cast.

Fans took to the comments section to react to Spelling’s post and rally for a second season of BH90210.

“I believe greatness is still coming from the best BH90210 crew there is!!! You cannot give up, for you, for your family, for your fans and for Luke Perry who wouldn’t want you all to quit!!! You GOT this!” one fan wrote.

“Let’s start a petition let’s get them Season 2!” another wrote.

“Goodbye Fox! Hello Netflix!” a third fan chimed in.

While Fox is out, Spelling is most definitely in. Now, fans will just have to stay tuned to find out the future of BH90210.