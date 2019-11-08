Instagram Model Lauren Wood Rocks Tiny Black Bikini One Day After Confirming Romance With Odell Beckham Jr.

Lauren Wood has plenty of attention after confirming her romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., and the Instagram model is making the most of it by sharing some racy new bikini snaps.

Wood took to Instagram this week to show off her tight physique in a tiny black bikini. The model stood on a balcony in the series of shots, facing the camera with a slight smile in the first photo and leaning over the railing in the second shot, showing off her pert backside.

The pictures were a huge hit with Lauren’s 1.3 million followers, prompting more than 125,000 likes and all manner of comments complimenting her physique.

“Drop dead Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Too pretty,” another added.

The picture was the first one that Lauren shared since going “Instagram official” with her new boyfriend, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver. The model earlier in the week had shared a series of photos of the two together to celebrate Odell’s 27th birthday, revealing their romance in the caption. The pictures included one of the two laying in bed together, showing a shirtless Odell laying down with Lauren draped over his back.

The pictures were a bit of out character for the NFL star, who said an interview with GQ that he purposely keeps his personal life away from fans.

“You never hear about my personal life,” he said at the time. “You never hear about the woman I’m dating or anything like that. And you won’t. I don’t need to give you that. You want to talk about my job, football? We can talk about that. But this is my personal life. There’s two separate lines. So I always try to keep that.”

That has apparently changed now, and Wood’s announcement drew plenty of attention both for her and Odell, with a number of celebrity news outlets picking up on her announcement and sharing pictures of the model. It also led to a big boost for Lauren’s Instagram page, with the black bikini post she shared immediately afterward becoming one among the most-liked posts on her feed.

The bikini was from Adore Me, a company that the model has pitched a number of times in the past. As this week’s racy shot showed, Lauren is adept at using her curves to connect with followers and show off some top swimwear and fashion brands.

Lauren Wood was already used to the spotlight before her now-confirmed romance with Beckham. Aside from her work on Instagram rocking revealing swimwear and form-fitting clothes, Wood is an aspiring actress and was featured on the VH1 show Wild’N Out.