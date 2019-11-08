Elle Macpherson, 55, Wows In A Tiny Swimsuit In Sizzling Beach Photos

Elle's showing some skin in a booty-baring swimsuit.

Elle Macpherson proved once again that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she shared new uploads from a recent beach day to her Instagram account this week. The flawless 55-year-old supermodel put her body on display as she rocked a backless swimsuit and shared one of her big secrets to her healthy lifestyle.

Elle kicked things off in her first upload with a video that showed her sultrily walking towards the ocean at sunset. Her world-famous long legs were on full display as her profile moved closer to the water with her whole back fully exposed. The star’s long, straight hair flowed in the wind as she walked into the setting sun.

That certainly wasn’t the only look at her fit and toned body Elle treated her hundreds of thousands of followers to on November 6.

Her first upload from her Bahamas beach day also featured an action shot of her running along the beach in the long sleeved black one-piece as well as another still image that had her crouching down in front of the camera to flash her toned booty.

She then posted another snap in a separate upload that had her looking years younger than her actual age. In this snap, Elle could be seen walking away from the camera in the booty-baring one-piece as she held on tight to her water bottle filled with healthy green juice.

In the caption of both uploads, the mom of two revealed one of her secrets to keeping her body looking so good as she enthusiastically credited WelleCo for helping her stay so fit and healthy.

In the caption of her first upload, she told fans that she drinks the brand’s super elixir every single day, describing it as being the “foundation of my wellness and beauty routine.”

She doubled down on her love for the healthy drink in the second post and added that she couples the healthy drink with “fresh air, movement, plant based diet, prayer and mediation,” which she credits as her reason for staying so incredibly fit and healthy in her mid-50s.

Elle also told followers that her back-exposing swimsuit is from the swimwear brand ABYSSE.

Fans flooded the comments section of the new uploads with praise and many made it clear that they couldn’t get over how good the star looked at the beach.

“Wow you are incredible,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “She’s got legs.”

A third commenter called the former Friends guest star “stunning.”

A fourth brought back Elle’s infamous nickname during the height of her modeling career, calling her “the body.”

This isn’t the first time the model has floored fans in her swimwear, however. As The Inquisitr reported back in July, Elle stunned fans as she shared a snap to her Instagram of her lying on a bed in a skimpy bikini during a trip to Thailand.