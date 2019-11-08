Elle Macpherson, 55, Wows In A Tiny Swimsuit In Sizzling Beach Photos

Elle's showing some skin in a booty-baring swimsuit.

Elle Macpherson proved once again that most definitely nothing but a number as she shared a number of new uploads from a recent beach day to her Instagram account this week. The flawless 55-year-old supermodel put her model body on display as she rocked a backless swimsuit and also shared one of the big secrets to her healthy lifestyle.

Elle kicked things off in her first upload with a video that showed her as she sultrily walked towards the ocean at sunset. Her world-famous uber long legs were on full display as her profile moved closer and closer to the water with her whole back fully exposed, while the star’s long poker straight hair flowed in the wind as she walked into the setting sun.

But that most certainly wasn’t the only look at her fit and toned body in her swimsuit that Elle treated her hundreds of thousands of followers to on November 6.

Her first upload from her Bahamas beach day also featured an action shot of her running along the beach in the long sleeved black one-piece as well as another still image that had her crouching down right in front of the camera to flash her toned booty.

She then posted another snap to her account in a separate upload that had her looking years younger than her actual age. That time, Elle could be seen walking away from the camera in the booty-baring one-piece as she held on tight to her green water bottle filled with healthy green juice.

In the caption of both uploads, the mom of two revealed one of her secrets to keeping her body looking so good as she enthusiastically credited WelleCo for helping her to stay to fit and healthy.

In the first caption, she told fans that she drinks the brand’s super elixir every single day and even want on to describe it as being the “foundation of my wellness and beauty routine.”

She doubled down on her love for the healthy drink in the second post and added that she couples the healthy drink with “fresh air, movement, plant based diet, prayer and mediation” to stay so incredibly fit and healthy in her mid-50s.

Elle also told fans that her back exposing swimsuit is from the swimwear brand ABYSSE.

Fans flooded the comments section of the Australian supermodel’s new uploads with praise, as many made it clear that they couldn’t get over how good the star was looking at the beach.

“Wow you are incredible,” one person commented, as another wrote, “She’s got legs.”

A third commenter called the former Friends guest star “stunning” as a fourth brought back Elle’s infamous nickname during the height of her modeling career, as they wrote, “the body.”

But this most definitely isn’t the first time she’s floored fans in her swimwear.

As The Inquisitr reported back in July, the supermodel stunned fans as she shared a snap to her Instagram account of herself laying on a bed in a skimpy bikini during a trip to Thailand.