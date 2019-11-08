Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Anniversary Of ‘Special’ Project On Instagram

Kelly Clarkson is celebrating the second anniversary of a “special” project on Instagram, the release of her album Meaning of Life. The singer and songwriter is asking her followers to honor all the hard work that occurs behind the scenes as part of a push to give credit to those who go unnoticed in the production of a collection of tunes.

Meaning of Life was Kelly’s eighth studio album, released in October of 2017.

Kelly asked for her fans to read the liner notes of the album, where an artist usually thanks those involved with the overall production of the piece of music, from the musicians through the album’s writers and producers. Kelly used the hashtag Give Credit in the caption attached to the sequence of photos which ends with the cover shot of Kelly from the album and a photo of a Grammy Award from the recording academy.

The series of photos can be seen below. They have been liked over 18K times and counting.

Fans applauded the singer and songwriter for acknowledging those who helped craft such a beloved piece of art.

One fan remarked in the comments section of the post, “I love this album! Thank you and all of the talented creators who helped you make it!”

“One of my FAV albums!! It’s incredible!! Gets me through tough times,” noted another fan of the singer.

Finally, a third fan commented, “It’s honestly an amazing album and still on heavy rotation with me!”

Three singles from the album were hits for The Voice coach, including “Love So Soft”, “I Don’t Think About You”, and “Heat.” Meaning of Life also received two Grammy Award nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Love So Soft.”

There are many reasons the album is so special to The Voice coach and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Meaning of Life was Kelly’s debut release for Atlantic Records after her recording deals with RCA Records and 19 Recordings came to a close. The RCA deal was signed right after Kelly won the inaugural season of American Idol. Sessions for the album began in 2016 and concluded in 2017 around the birth of her and husband Brandon Blackstock’s second child, son Remington. The couple also shares a daughter River Rose.

Loading...

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kelly noted that Meaning of Life was the type of album she was always yearning to create as a recording artist.

Said Kelly of this recording, “I’ve wanted to make this particular record since I was in junior high. I just feel like this is the record that I’ve been really wanting to create for so long now. My mom [Jeanne Taylor] is so happy! My mom is like, ‘I like your music, but I love this!'”

Kelly Clarkson is the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show and a coach on The Voice. She recently announced a Las Vegas residency called “Invincible” that will run from April through September of 2020 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.