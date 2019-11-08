Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge & Brooke Reach An Impasse

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 11 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her husband will agree to disagree. She and Ridge Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will reach an impasse about Thomas Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and it seems as if neither is willing to relent on their position, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge will blast his wife for always thinking the worst about his son, while Brooke will hold firm to the belief that Thomas is dangerous. She and Ridge will face off, according to the latest soap opera spoilers. Ridge believes that Thomas is doing the work to become a better person, and he doesn’t like that Brooke is not prepared to give the designer a second chance.

Brooke also doesn’t feel that Thomas is fit to be a parent. She thinks that Douglas is better off with Hope as his mother. Ridge will get wind of the fact that Brooke and Hope are still trying to get Thomas to sign the adoption documents, and he will be furious. The dressmaker believes that Douglas is a Forrester and that he should be raised by one. Hope and Thomas are no longer married, and there is no reason for Hope to raise a boy who has a family to support him.

While spending time with Shauna, Ridge confides in her his fear of Brooke and Hope plotting to take Douglas today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/hT3or8Nhp0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 7, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge and Brooke will realize that they will never agree about Thomas. Ridge will never agree to Hope adopting Douglas, and Brooke will never forgive Thomas for what he did to her family.

Ridge and Brooke have been fighting a lot over the last couple of months. And with each fight, they seem to grow further apart. Ridge has already moved out and is living at the Forrester mansion because Brooke does not support him standing up for his family. However, Ridge had every intention to return to Brooke’s house after helping Thomas settle in at the mansion. The Inquisitr reports that he told Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) that he and his wife were going to reconcile after he helped Thomas and Douglas.

But it seems as if the rift between Brooke and Ridge will continue to grow. Brooke will carry on pushing her husband away and Ridge will continue to lean on Shauna for support. In fact, it’s only a matter of time before Ridge realizes that Shauna has been there for him when his wife should have been. And by the time Brooke figures out she’s chased her husband away, it may be too late for “Bridge.”