‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Rocks A Barely There Black Bikini To Celebrate Launch Of Her Swimwear Line

Rachel Bush is celebrating the launch of her own swimwear line in the best way she knows how — by showing off one of the revealing pieces to her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The Maxim model took to the social media site this week to rock a barely there black bikini, showing off her tight stomach and ample curves as she stood in rocky terrain of what appeared to be a sun-soaked beach. The Instagram picture announced the long-awaited launch of the model’s own swimwear line, and was met with a big reaction from Rachel’s fans who left more than 40,000 likes and scores of supportive comments.

“Can’t wait to rock them,” said fellow Instagram model Khloe Terae of the designs.

“WOW @rachelbush you definitely knock it out the ballpark,” another added.

The picture looked much like many others on Rachel’s feed, as she has a penchant for sharing revealing bikini pictures out on the beach or by the poolside, but had a much bigger significance for the model. It is the first photo she shared from the Rachel Bush swim line, a business venture that the recently turned 22-year-old model has been working on for quite some time.

Rachel had been teasing the swimwear line in her Instagram Stories for days leading up to the official launch, sharing some snaps of the designs. For Rachel, the business launch is the next logical step in the progression of a career she first envisioned at the age of 13, when she decided she wanted to be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Rachel has been steadily building her following on Instagram, topping 1 million viewers earlier this year and moving steadily toward 2 million, and frequently using the feed to pitch fashion and swimwear companies.

As Rachel told the Buffalo News, she was already making a very nice income from promotional work, charging $5,000 for posts in her Instagram Stories and “considerably more” for posts that actually land on her page. Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, frequently modeled for online fashion giant Fashion Nova and other top brands.

Bush told the newspaper that she tried to avoid the label “Instagram model,” however, and was instead focused on building her own companies. At the time of the interview in September, Bush had launched an LLC and was starting to sell some products including personalized shorts.

This week’s racy post showed that Bush is ready to move into the swimwear space, and means her Instagram followers can likely see more of Rachel showing off the line’s skimpy offerings.