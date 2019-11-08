Antonio Brown Walks Back Latest Threat To Quit NFL, Says He’s ‘Determined’ To Play Again

Mere hours after ranting on social media about wanting to quit the NFL and accusing the league of not treating African American players fairly, Antonio Brown returned to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to explain his angry comments and clarify that despite what he said, he actually wants to return to the league.

As recapped by Sporting News, Brown made multiple posts on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday after it was reported that the free-agent wide receiver would be meeting with NFL officials to discuss the sexual assault allegations made against him earlier in the season. While he eventually deleted the posts, the publication quoted Brown’s Twitter rant, which started by accusing the league of treating him “unfairly” despite his efforts to play by the league’s rules.

“Making money off my sweat and blood. F— the [NFL]. I’ll never play in that s—. Treat black people the worse [sic]! Clear my name and go f— your self,” Brown was quoted as saying.

Sporting News also tweeted a screenshot of a separate Instagram post from Brown, where the seven-time Pro Bowl selection seemingly reiterated his desire to leave the NFL, also throwing some apparent shade at fantasy football players who may have been hoping for his return.

“I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat! No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it! So you fantasy f*cks can let it go.”

Later that afternoon, Brown shared another tweet where he retracted his earlier remarks and explained that his comments were driven by his frustration over the “false” accusations he has been facing for the past two months. In this tweet, which was also shared by Sporting News, Brown clarified that he misses playing football and is “determined” to return to the NFL as soon as possible.

Antonio Brown will meet with NFL next Wednesday, and teams are interested in his services “pending the resolution” of league’s investigation, per @JosinaAnderson pic.twitter.com/yKlQsYkxnv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 7, 2019

As further noted by Sporting News, this was the second time in about a month and a half that Brown claimed via social media that he no longer wants to play in the NFL. The wide receiver took to Twitter on September 22 — just days after the New England Patriots released him — to share similar sentiments, saying that he “will not be playing” in the league because of how easy it is for owners to “cancel” contracts at any time.

After a tumultuous few months with the Oakland Raiders that saw him get released by the team shortly before the 2019 NFL season, Brown agreed to sign with the Patriots as a free agent just a few hours after he was cut. The 31-year-old wideout was then released after playing just one game for the defending Super Bowl champions, amid sexual misconduct allegations from two women, including his former personal trainer.