Paulina Porizkova Cut From Ric Ocasek’s Will After Late Cars Frontman Claimed She ‘Abandoned’ Him

The supermodel was separated from her rock star husband at the time of his death, but they still lived together.

Paulina Porizkova was cut from Ric Ocasek’s will. The rocker, best known for his music with the new wave band The Cars, was estranged from his supermodel wife of 28 years when he died at age 75 in September.

In documents revealed by Page Six, Ocasek removed his wife from his will less than a month before he died, claiming that the 54-year-old cover girl had “abandoned” him. Ocasek left instructions that his wife should not receive any of his belongings or money from his estate.

“I have made no provision for my wife Paulina Porizkova (“Paulina”) as we are in the process of divorcing,” Ocasek wrote in his final will. “Even if I should die before our divorce is final … Paulina is not entitled to any elective share … because she has abandoned me.”

Page Six reports that Ocasek’s will lists assets that include a little more than $5 million in “copyrights” but little cash and “tangible property.”

The report also notes that Ocasek, one of the most successful rock stars of his era, likely had millions of dollars stashed away in private trusts to protect his family’s privacy.

In addition to cutting Porizkova from his will, the late rock star does not appear to have left any assets to two of his six sons. Jonathan and Oliver, Ocasek’s sons with Porizkova, are listed in the will. It is unclear which of his other four sons — Christopher, Adam, Eron, Derek – were left out or if they were provided for in another way.

The executor of Ocasek’s last will and testament is named as Mario Testani, the late musician’s “friend and business manager.”

Ocasek and Porizkova been separated for three years but had reportedly still been living together as a family when the music icon died. It was Porizkova, one of the top supermodels of the 1980s and the star of the 1984 Cars video, “Drive,” who found Ocasek dead while bringing him his morning coffee.

Porizkova, who has left several nostalgic Instagram posts in the wake of her rock star husband’s death, has not publicly commented on his final wishes, but Ocasek’s recent changes to his will are a little surprising considering his wife’s description of their amicable relationship.

After Ocasek’s death, Porizkova shared a photo of the Manhattan townhouse she shared with the “You’re All I’ve Got Tonight” singer as she thanked fans for their love and support. In a more recent post, the model revealed that her relationship with her husband did not change “one bit” after their separation and that they were still a family.