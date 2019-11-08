‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer, 51, Unzips Her Swimsuit In New Photo: ‘Beach Life’

Camille is flashing some skin at the beach.

Camille Grammer channelled her inner Baywatch babe during a recent trip to the beach – and posted all the proof to social media. Shortly after announcing her big return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 10 earlier this week, the reality star headed to Instagram to flash some skin on the sand as she headed to the coast in a plunging black swimsuit.

As reported by Bravo this week, Camille, who’s also known by her new married name of Camille Mayer, shot the sultry selfie of herself from up high as she undid her zip to make her swimwear a little more revealing and flash a little more flesh for her more than 605,000 followers.

The stunning mom of two looked years younger than her actual age of 51-years-old as she proudly showed off her amazing figure in the skin-tight black swimsuit look, which featured a faint shiny leopard-print design all the way across the bodice.

The high-angle selfie, which she posted to her account on November 6, flashed just a little of Camille’s toned leg and a lot of the sand under her feet. She showed off a big smile to the camera as she peeked out from underneath her dark sunglasses and bright neon yellow baseball cap while her long blond hair appeared to be tied up into a ponytail and away from her face.

The snap was actually one of two photos in the upload she posted from her beach day.

In addition to the sizzling new swimsuit photo she treated fans to, the returning RHOBH star also posted a shot of what appeared to be a large sea creature she came across on the sand. However, she didn’t reveal in the upload exactly where she’d been soaking up the sun.

Several of the TV producer and writer’s followers were left impressed after seeing her pose in her swimwear, as many left sweet messages in the comments section on the sizzling shot to share their thoughts.

“Stunning wow,” one person commented with two thumbs up emoji. Another said after seeing her rock the skimpy one-piece look, “You look great!!! Glad life is good!”

The comments section was also flooded with fire, smiley faces with hearts for eyes, and heart emoji for the former wife of Kelsey Grammer.

Others posting in the comments of the beach snap were more focused on the news that the star will be officially returning to the reality show, despite previously saying she’d been cut from the show. She previously appeared as a main cast member on seasons 1 and 2 before intermittently returning as a recurring cast member or guest star on almost every other season of the Bravo hit to date.

“You’re coming back! Yes I need the sanity,” one fan commented on the beach snap. “It’s not the same without you.”

Another added, “Yes come save RHOBH queen.”