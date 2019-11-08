‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Sizzles In Dangerously Low-Cut Bikini Top

Sports Illustrated model Hailey Clauson is sizzling in a dangerously low-cut bikini top worn for a new snap uploaded to Instagram, where the stunner shared a sweet message for her fans in the photo’s caption. Hailey greeted her followers from what appeared to be a darkened room with her hopes for a great day, followed by a sunshine emoji.

In the photo, the model is seen wearing a lime-colored bathing suit triangle top. Accented by a large gold medallion that hung on a low chain between her breasts, she looked ready to face the day ahead.

Hailey’s tanned face was accentuated by glossy full lips, large gold hoop earrings, and dark shades to cover her eyes from what appeared to be the morning sun. To finish the effect of the striking photo, the model’s hair was casually pulled away from her face, showing off her high cheekbones.

Fans of the superstar mannequin couldn’t help but respond to the photo, which was inviting and enticing at the same time.

“Those lips,” said one Instagram follower of the Sports Illustrated stunner.

“Good morning beautiful lady, have a nice day,” said another follower of Hailey’s on the social media platform.

“Your beauty has no boundaries and you are truly irresistible,” said a third fan of the image seen in the photo below, which has already received almost 6K likes and counting.

California native Hailey began modeling at the age of 14 when her father took her to an industry casting call in Los Angeles. Eagle-eyed fans also recognize her from her appearance in the 2009 music video for rapper Jay-Z’s song “Empire State of Mind.”

In a video interview with the Associated Press from 2018, Hailey noted that working with Sports Illustrated has helped her modeling career significantly.

“I started really young and I did all the fashion shows. My body changed and nobody wanted me anymore until Sports Illustrated. I was not a size zero and I had curves and they accepted me the way I was. I think they continue to do that with girls that people don’t expect. They’re setting a really good example,” Hailey shared of her experiences working as a model for the publication.

Hailey made her Sports Illustrated debut in 2015 and scored a cover appearance the following year.

Loading...

The magazine is noted not only for its use of today’s top models wearing the most daring of swimsuits but also for its stunning locales. For the 2019 issue, Sports Illustrated shot in Kenya, Exhuma, The Bahamas and Kangaroo Island, South Australia.

The Daily Mail reported that Hailey has also appeared in a wide variety of fashion campaigns for a number of different designers, including Gucci, Agent Provocateur, and Topshop.

Hailey regularly keeps her 547K followers updated on her life and career, sharing photos from her modeling shoots as well as personal photos, including a vacation she recently took to Croatia.