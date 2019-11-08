‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, November 8: Thomas Prepares To Sign Adoption Documents

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, November 7 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who showed off his latest fashion designs. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was suitably impressed by Thomas’ obvious talent, per She Knows Soaps. The designer also told Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) that someday he would run Forrester Creations. When Hope expressed her surprise, Thomas opined that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wasn’t a designer and the company needed one at the helm. Thomas then told Hope that he had made other plans for Douglas and took the little boy out of the office.

When Thomas returned, Hope wondered where he had taken Douglas. Thomas told Hope that the little boy was fine. He sat down at the desk and said that they could officially make Hope Douglas’ mother. He quickly glanced at the document to confirm that Hope had them amended to reflect that they would both share custody of Douglas. She offered to get Douglas so that he could witness his father signing the papers but Thomas said that he did not want Douglas to hear the word “adoption.” Thomas told Hope that he loved her and that he was proving it by sharing his child with her. Hope waited anxiously as he prepared to sign the papers.

At Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house, she was fretting about Hope being alone with Thomas. Donna figured that Hope was taking care of business and would call if she needed her mother.

In the meantime, Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) called Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to let him know that he had taken care of cleaning the drums with the hydrofluoric acid. After the call, Ridge was able to give his full attention to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) again who was admiring that he was able to juggle so many things.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Shauna told Ridge that he could always count on her for support. Ridge said that he would move back to Brooke’s house after Thomas settled in at the Forrester mansion. Shauna flirted with Ridge by suggesting that they go for a swim but he refused the offer. The dressmaker wanted to wait for Douglas and Thomas to get home. He then opened up and told her that he was concerned that Brooke and Hope were secretly planning to adopt Douglas. He felt that Thomas could fall into their trap because he did not understand the Logan women.