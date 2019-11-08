DreamDoll Exposes Chest In Sheer Slip-Like Dress On Instagram

DreamDoll shared a new Instagram photo set three days ago, and it was all about her sheer dress. The rapper was seen standing on the patio of a high-rise, as she rocked an ensemble that left little to the imagination. The dress featured a low cut, with thin straps and a lace hem. It closely resembled a slip, and it may have been, considering that the look barely censored her body. It was also a light peach tone. And thanks to her choice to go braless, she left little to the imagination.

The first photo of the set showed the Love and Hip Hop star closing her eyes, as she placed both of her hands in her hair. She wore her hair down in a middle part with luxurious curls, which fell down the front of her shoulders. DreamDoll also parted her lips, and she rocked dark blush. She accessorized with a sparkling necklace. Behind her, viewers could see other high-rise buildings, along with greenery on a floor below.

A second photo showed off the rapper’s look from a different angle. This time, she leaned against the glass wall, with the reflection of her surroundings visible behind her. DreamDoll raised her right hand and placed it on her head, as she looked off into the distance. This time, her hair was more visible, as she showed off her blond highlights.

A final photo wrapped things up, as DreamDoll was seen holding onto the railing that was seen in the first image. She raised her right hand toward the camera, and smiled with her lips closed.

The photos are too revealing to share here, but they are posted on her Instagram page.

Fans sent their love to DreamDoll in the comments section.

“I think it’s the pisces in you,” expressed a follower.

“THAT SECOND PICTURE,” gushed an admirer, using two fire emoji.

“Wow ur actually wearing long nails,” noted a fan.

“This hair is bomb on you,” complimented a fourth Instagram user.

In a prior photo, DreamDoll showed off her curves, except this time in a black lace teddy. This ensemble left her cleavage on display, and the plunge neckline was so low that it was seemingly past her belly button. She posed in front of a blank wall, and raised her right arm while looking straight at the camera. She slicked her hair back for a high bun, and accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings.