Larsa Pippen Bares Massive Cleavage In Open Top While ‘Waiting On That Call’

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram and thrilled her followers with a cleavage-baring outfit recently.

The brunette beauty shared a selfie of herself that gave viewers a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. It looked like Pippen had on either a black bra or black tank top. Over that, she wore an open black shirt with gold lining. Pippen has four children that she shares with former NBA star Scottie Pippen.

She wore her long highlighted locks in curls that fell over both shoulders and down her back. Atop her head, she wore a cute black hat that sat just above her artfully arched eyebrows. Pippen wore shimmery pink and brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and mascara to highlight her eyes. For her lips, the bombshell wore a pink-toned matte shade, and bronzer highlighted her cheekbones. She stared into the camera with a fierce look.

In her caption, The Real Housewives of Miami alum revealed that there’s a phone call she’s waiting for, but she didn’t seem quite sure she would ever receive it. Within minutes of posting, more than 2,800 of her followers on the popular social media platform showed their support for the stunning selfie by hitting the “like” button. Plus, dozens also took a moment to write a reply in support of the 45-year-old.

“Wowsers, and congratulations on your son’s victory with Vanderbilt. You must be really excited,” commented one fan.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Pippen and a pal watched her oldest son, Scotty Pippen Jr., play a college basketball game last night. The team won the game, which Pippen’s follower noted in the comment.

Other fans replied with jokes about the caption or praise for Pippen’s look in the post.

“On my way! I was washing clothes,” a follower joked.

“I need the phone number LOL,” another fan noted.

Loading...

“This eye makeup, though,” praised a fourth Instagram user.

Several fans tagged Future Hendrix in the comments section, but so far, the rapper hasn’t replied to any of the tags. Last year, rumors swirled that Pippen cheated with Future and caused the demise of her 21-year marriage to Scottie, according to an Us Weekly report, but the reality TV star denied the allegations. It seems like fans were giving Pippen a tough time in her comments section with those references.

In her Instagram story, Pippen chronicled her day at a Tony Robbins seminar, and she had nothing but praise for the motivational speaker.

“Tony Robbins is everything,” she wrote atop one image she shared with fans.