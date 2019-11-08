Erica Mena Rocks A Pearl Top & Fur Jacket In New Maternity Photos

Erica Mena shared a brand new set of Instagram photos today, and it showed her wearing a fur jacket and a pearl top. The first photo of the set showed the Love & Hip Hop star posing against a brown backdrop, as she stood facing the camera. The gray-and-tan fur jacket was eye-catching, as she held the collar with her right hand. Meanwhile, she cradled her bare baby bump with her left hand. The coat fell down almost to the ground, as she rocked a pair of red, thigh-high boots.

The top that Erica wore was also notable, and it appeared to be made up of pearl strands. It featured a halter-like cut, along with a strip of bedazzled gems in the center. It closely mimicked the cut of a cropped top. In addition to the bra-like section, there were strands of pearls that covered the top of her baby bump. A hint of her underboob could be seen in the shot.

Mena also styled herself with a high bun piled on the top of her head. She used bangs to frame her face, and accessorized with a square-shaped pair of sparkling earrings.

The second photo of the set offered a different angle, as Erica posed with her left shoulder facing the camera. She popped her left knee, while placing her hand on her upper thighs. The fur jacket fell down her left shoulder. She parted her lips slightly, and gave a smoldering look. It was easy to see exactly how large her baby bump is getting in this photo.

Fans left a wide range of comments for Erica, with many people focusing on her good looks.

“Girl you are slaying this pregnancy fashion game,” gushed a follower.

“Your skin just like pearls,” declared an admirer.

Others referred to the long caption, where Erica noted that it’s her birthday.

“Message was personal to me. I needed that!” exclaimed a fan.

“I see your pictures and it gives me hope. Thank you for reminding women that there still is a light,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Recently, the reality TV star shared another photo that appeared to be from the same photo shoot. This is because both posts featured the name of the photographer, and read “MRGUERRA” in the corner. This time, her backdrop was light gray, and she stood in a large wicker chair.

She rocked a sporty look, which consisted of a white sports bra and black pants. She accessorized with a Yankees baseball hat, and wore a black mesh veil that covered her face. Plus, she rocked a large, bedazzled necklace.