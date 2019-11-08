‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Divided On Twitter Over Season 8 Trailer

The trailer for Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules dropped Thursday afternoon, to the surprise of fans everywhere. Fans have eagerly been awaiting the trailer for the newest season of the hit Bravo series since the show traditionally debuts in the winter months. Now that the trailer is here, fans have been dissected each frame as they prepare for what should be quite the dramatic season.

Vanderpump Rules trended on Twitter for a short period of time on Thursday afternoon, and fans seemed pretty divided over what the trailer had to offer. Some were completely blown away with the video clip and expressed their excitement, while others felt the trailer was boring and suggested a snooze-filled season. There didn’t seem to be much of an in-between, and the discussion grew over what to expect from Season 8.

“Am I the only one that’s not impressed by the new Vanderpump Rules trailer? I’m sure the season will still be good but that trailer didn’t excite me one bit,” a popular Bravo fan tweeted.

“They can add as much suspenseful music & flashbacks as they want, but this trailer did nothing for me. Still on the fence about watching this season,” read another Twitter post.

The new trailer mostly focused on friendships dissolving between Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval, as well as Kristen Doute with Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder.

The video also introduced the newcomers to the reality series, which include TomTom manager Brett Caprioni, SUR waitresses Dayna Kathan and Danica Dow, and assistant manager Charli Burnett. Those who were excited about the new season admitted to watching the trailer a handful of times as they prepared for Season 8.

“I’m way too excited for the new season of #pumprules. Like watched the trailer multiple times, super into the slow mo throw backs and dramatic music. We’ve been on a JOURNEY y’all,” an excited fan tweeted.

“THE TRAILER FOR #PumpRules SEASON 8 HAS ME WAY TO EXCITED!!!!!” read another positive tweet.

Despite the divide on the trailer, many fans were happy to see Lisa Vanderpump back on their screens after she quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills halfway through filming last season. Some eagle-eyed fans also noted on Twitter that Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, was missing from the cast shot at the end of the trailer.

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules should have stellar ratings yet again, regardless of who is and isn’t excited for the show’s return based on its trailer. The series has been one of Bravo’s best performers for years, averaging over 1 million viewers per episode.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 debuts January 7, 2020, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.