Rachel Maddow Scores Huge Win After Beating President Trump’s Rally In TV Ratings

Trump's Louisiana rally was aired largely in place of Sean Hannity's nightly program, which was beaten by Maddow in two major demographics.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow notched a new prime time ratings victory on Wednesday night as President Donald Trump delivered a fiery speech at one of his “Make America Great Again” rallies in Louisiana, marking the third such rally inside of a week.

According to Mediaite, Maddow not only won more overall television viewer eyeballs than the president and by extension, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, whose show was largely preempted for rally coverage, but The Rachel Maddow Show also took home the top spot for the valuable 25-54 age demographic.

Maddow managed to capture 3.38 million overall viewers in her prime time slot on MSNBC, with 640,000 of those viewers falling within the 25-54 demographic. By comparison, Trump’s rally only managed to draw in 3.29 million and 521,000 in the 25-54 demographic.

Mediaite cited what they reported as “Trump fatigue” a possible reason for the ratings dip. That theory could prove true given that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, whose show was the lead-in to the rally — which was mostly shown in Hannity’s time slot — decided to not air live coverage of the MAGA rally. And whether his decision to not air live rally coverage influenced his ratings is unknown, his show also managed to edge out rally coverage ratings with 3.369 million overall viewers and 544,00 of viewers in the 25-54 group.

He told his viewers at the start of the show that he would bring them live updates as needed, citing the increased number of rallies as reason for not using his show to air the entire rally live.

“His rallies are becoming more frequent so tonight we will be monitoring it and bring you the highlights at the end of the hour,” Carlson said.

According to AdWeek, Maddow’s ratings score made her show the most-watched cable news program on Wednesday evening in both overall viewers and the 25-54 demographic in a ratings slot typically won out by Fox News.

Matt Sullivan / Getty Images

News of Maddow’s ratings victory came as reports emerged from CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale that the president made a barrage of false or misleading statements during Wednesday night’s rally — so many, in fact, that he said he couldn’t keep up, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“He is saying false/misleading/bizarre things in rapid succession, faster than I can type,” Dale said.

Dale reported that Trump’s comments on the impeachment investigation, which was sparked by his dealings with Ukraine, didn’t add up while pointing out that Trump wasn’t finishing his sentences while speaking on the subject, creating more confusion.

The CNN fact-checker went on to correct statements made by the president on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the China tariff situation, and chain migration.