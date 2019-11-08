Draya Michele Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Nude Vinyl Dress And Drives Fans Wild

Draya Michele is flaunting her bombshell figure once again in the latest post on her Instagram page. In the shared photo series, the Basketball Wives: Los Angeles alum is wearing a shiny nude-colored dress that flatters her curves and her skin tone. Draya paired the look with a black hat that seems to be a beret. Her long black hair has been swept over one shoulder and she’s wearing dark eye makeup with pink lipstick. She’s also rocking bangs which appears to be a recent change to her hairstyle.

In the caption, Draya reveals that the dress is from British fast-fashion retailer Oh Polly. While she didn’t reveal the name of the design, a glance at their website reveals that she’s wearing their “Bad Reputation” scoop neck vinyl bodycon minidress. Although you can’t this in the former reality TV star’s photos, the dress features a racerback detail and a hidden zipper. The garment retails for approximately $50 and is also available in purple, dark red and neon pink.

Draya’s post racked up almost 50,000 likes within the first half-hour and almost doubled that figure after an hour. There are currently 1,200-comments under the post.

In those comments, her followers raved over the photos and Draya’s enviable body shape. One of those comments came from her partner, former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Orlando Scandrick.

“You tryna got and date then Netflix and chill,” he wrote.

Draya noticed the comment and replied, ” I just wanna “and chill” feel me.” Over 500 people have liked the comment so far. Orlando has currently got just over 375 likes on his.

The fact that the father of Draya’s youngest child commented on the photo didn’t stop her infatuated followers from leaving flirty messages under the post.

“Definitely would like to get that late Tex from the latexed shawty,” one fan wrote.

“Body of a goddess,” another added. “Milk did your body good!!!!”

One fan marveled at how Draya’s life had apparently blossomed ever since she left Basketball Wives L.A.

“You left that godforsaken show and now look at you.. flourishing,” a fourth follower wrote.

A lot of the other comments were just flurries of emoji.

Draya has previously given her fans something to talk about in a dress from Oh Polly. In a post from September, she’s wearing one of their curve-hugging minidresses in bright orange. The dress features a zip collar and is a lot more sporty than the one she’s wearing in her most recent Instagram post. But, based on the comment, fans were just as enamored by the photo and it’s currently sitting on close to 100,000 likes.