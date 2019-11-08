Chris Evans Admits He Spoiled The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Finale For Anthony Mackie

“Don’t spoil the Endgame” was the campaign directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo put into place months before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters. The goal was to prevent the masses from spoiling the movie for one another, but one of the film’s biggest stars ruined one of the movie’s most important moments for his co-star. Chris Evans recently revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon (via Entertainment Weekly) that he ruined the finale of Endgame for Anthony Mackie.

Despite sitting down with the Saturday Night Live alum to discuss his new film, Knives Out, the topic of Endgame inevitably came up. Evans recalled having some of the Endgame cast over while they were filming the final Avengers flick in Atlanta for a football-watching party when he spoiled a major plot point for his buddy.

“I say, ‘Hey, man, isn’t that scene fantastic?’ and he said, ‘What scene?’ And I said, ‘The scene where I give you the shield!’ And he said, ‘You’re giving me the shield?'” Evans remembered.

Feeling horrible, the actor ran to his room to grab his script of the film so Mackie could read the scene he was describing.

“I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he’s getting the shield,” Evans continued. “And he was so happy and you immediately feel like, ‘Man, maybe I robbed this moment, maybe Kevin Feige deserved this.’ But it was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving. It was a nice way to have — just between us — the transition of characters.”

The mistake turned out to be a special moment between the two friends, who are close on and off-screen. The Russo brothers admitted well before Avengers: Endgame premiered that most of the cast was not given the entire script of the film to prevent spoilers. Only Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans were rumored to be given the full script, but that didn’t stop some things from leaking throughout the cast.

After the final battle in Endgame, Steve Rogers travels through time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful time and place. He ends up staying in the past to live a full life with Peggy Carter, and returns as an old man to pass his shield along to Sam Wilson. It’s the second-to-last scene of the film, just before viewers saw Steve get his dance with Peggy before the credits begin rolling.

Mackie is expected to wield the shield in the MCU’s Phase 4, where he will star alongside Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.