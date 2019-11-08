Cara Maria Sorbello Slammed On Twitter By ‘Challenge’ Fans For Her Response To Co-Stars Engagement

Cara Maria Sorbello is one of the longest-tenured players in The Challenge franchise, but the star has slowly been losing support from viewers over the last few years. Once a beloved underdog, Cara has now become public enemy No. 1 after the November 6 episode of the show. Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal became engaged in the last episode and Cara’s response to the moment has Challenge fans going absolutely nuts on Twitter. The Montana native made a comment shortly after the big moment about how Tori was going to have to pay for her own ring, and her antics that followed caused her to lose support from viewers.

In addition to the comment, Cara also flicked off the duo as they exited the Proving Ground and called them “fake” and “losers” in her confessional. Many fans believe Cara’s reaction wasn’t necessary and felt she should have put the game aside and just celebrated the love two people have for each other. Her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, was able to do this when he congratulated Jordan but noted he still wanted him out of the game. Twitter fans were not so nice.

“Def lost what little respect for Cara I had hidden in my body after her petty remark about the ring… even Paulie couldn’t come down that low, she’s pathetic,” one viewer tweeted.

“I never thought in a million years that Paulie would be more likable than cara Maria, but her [sic] we are, with her getting worse with every episode. So bitter all the time,” another fan tweeted.

The two fan posts mentioned brought in over 1,400 likes, and most comments bashing Cara were given an overwhelming amount of support from other viewers. Some Twitter users suggested Cara was just jealous that Tori and Jordan had gotten engaged and believed she wants the same thing in her own life. Paulie and Cara have been together for well over a year now and seem perfectly happy with one another as they spend lots of time together in Montana. The pair have not spoken out about wanting to get married.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cara and Paulie will not be on Season 35 of The Challenge which is currently filming in Prague, Czech Republic. Tori and Jordan will both return to play another season together. For now, only time will tell if Cara will return to the show she spent 14 seasons on.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.