‘The Challenge’ Stars Tori Deal And Jordan Wiseley Respond To Cara Maria Sorbello’s Engagement Shade

The November 6 episode of MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 saw the engagement between Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal. The veterans of the show met on Season 30 of the hit reality series, while Tori was dating another man. The two eventually came together and have been dating for two years and now join a small group of Challengers who have walked down the aisle together. The beautiful moment between Jordan and Tori was somewhat spoiled for viewers after Cara Maria Sorbello had a sour response to the whole scenario, though the couple recently responded when speaking with MTV News.

The remaining cast began cheering and clapping when Jordan got down on one knee, but Cara remained silent with an annoyed look on her face. She eventually uttered a comment to boyfriend Paulie Calafiore that was a slap in the face to the happy couple.

“She’s going to be paying for that ring when he sabotages our team,” Cara said to Paulie.

“Are you kidding me with that comment?” a shocked Paulie replied.

Jordan and Cara have been at one another’s throats all season, so no one should expect the redhead to jump up and down at the engagement surprise, but her calling the couple “fake” and giving them two middle fingers didn’t seem appropriate, given the setting.

“I just feel like at some point in time, you put the game aside for real-life things. I heard she was calling it fake. I would never discredit someone else’s relationship or love, and I would celebrate them no matter what,” Tori said to MTV News.

“The fact that you can’t let love in and win for a second? I think it speaks a lot to her heart and soul. I mean, come on now. I got your man over here — he literally voted me in an hour-and-a-half before, and he’s congratulating me. And I thanked him for it,” Jordan added.

Paulie admitted in a confessional that he was happy for Tori and Jordan. He also gave Jordan a big hug after the duo joined the rest of the cast on the steps of the Proving Ground. The Big Brother alum wished them the best but admitted he still wanted them out of the game.

Cara continued to call Tori and Jordan “losers” in her confessional and was grateful Jordan switched over to Team U.K. It’s safe to assume the Montana native won’t be receiving an invite to their wedding, which they hope to have some time in 2020. Challengers who the couple said would be either in their wedding or invited are Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Zach Nichols, Jenna Compono, Nany Gonzalez, Ashley Kelsey, Kyle Christie, and Frank Sweeney.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.