Carrie Ann Inaba Grabs Her Ankle While Standing On One Leg As She Rocks Skintight Pants

Carrie Ann Inaba is acutely flexible, as the hard-working television personality proved on Instagram on November 7. The former Fly Girl of In Living Color fame was photographed as she stretched while behind-the-scenes of The Talk, the weekday chat show for which she is one of the newest co-hosts and for which is one of her two regular small-screen gigs.

While wearing high heels, Carrie Ann balanced on one leg while she grabbed the ankle of the other leg, which was bent at the knee. To help steady her challenging position, her other hand had been placed on a console-like shelving unit that was being used to hold bottled water as well as some of her body weight.

For her feat, the veteran Dancing with the Stars judge wore dark-colored, skintight slacks that remained resilient as she adjusted her agile body for this difficult stance. She paired her invincible pants with a colorful shirt featuring belled sleeves. The top’s print included exotic flowers and butterflies in reds, blues, greens, oranges, and purples, all flourishing against a very dark background to provide a cheerful effect.

This multi-tasking Hawaiian star stared into the camera as she delicately posed for her social media picture while revealing her face full of makeup. Carrie Ann rocked darkened and precisely groomed brows, black mascara, black liner, a hint of blush-colored shadow, contouring and a swipe of understated lipstick in a subtle pink shade. Her long, wavy hair was down and parted in the middle while most of her auburn locks fell in front of her as she made her ambitious move.

Carrie Ann is currently keeping very busy with her co-hosting and judging jobs, so much so that perhaps she does not have time for regular gym workouts. If this is true then apparently the lack of free hours for this task and others may not be a problem since the 51-year-old talent is obviously in fine shape. She also seems to use unscheduled moments for doing such body-positive things as the stretching she did for Thursday’s Instagram upload.

While Carrie Ann seems to enjoy her diverse jobs, this confident American speaks her mind when something displeases her. For instance, the DWTS arbiter spoke out about the new voting system on the ABC show. She specifically stated that she’s “frustrated” that Sean Spicer is still dancing despite his inability to take high marks on the floorboards.

That being said, her newest Instagram post has been popular with her fans and followers. Within six hours of being upload, the share earned Carrie Ann more than 4,800 likes from her admirers and some 110-plus Instagram users offered mostly upbeat comments.

“A must do (always) for dancers! And us couch-potatoes need to do it too!” said one fan, who added okay, thumbs up and heart eye emoji.

“U are a beautiful human being inside & out!! Luv u on the talk tv show and dancing with the stars too!! U seem sincere and honest and forthright and extremely helpful with ur great advice!! Ur very flexible in this picture it’s quite impressive and so are u!!” wrote another admirer, who used a variety different upbeat emoji to enhance her complimentary comment.