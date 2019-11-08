‘Deadpool’ Actress Morena Baccarin Stuns In Sultry Throwback Bikini Photo

Actress Morena Baccarin, best known for her work in the Gotham television series and Deadpool films, flaunted her fit physique with a throwback bikini photo on her Instagram. Baccarin’s 2.3 million followers flooded the comments of the photo and have left more than 500 comments within one hour of her posting it. She has also scored almost 100,000 likes on the picture.

In the photo, Baccarin can be seen standing against a mountainous landscape with a relaxed look on her delicate facial features. Little is left to the imagination in her tiny triangle-cut bikini top, which allowed her to flaunt her curves. She accessorized with a pair of white oval-framed sunglasses and a dainty gold chain around her neck. Baccarin’s hair was wet and left to curl naturally around her neck.

While Baccarin has posted several sultry photos to show off her high-fashion looks, it is rare for the actress to share anything as scintillating as this bikini picture.

It’s not clear who took the photograph but we can assume the snapshot may have been grabbed by Baccarin’s fellow Gotham co-star and husband, Ben McKenzie. Last month, the Daily Mail reported the two were seen attending the opening of a Broadway play together.

Many of Baccarin’s fans were impressed with the amount of skin she showed in the photo.

“Holy mother of mary,” a fan exclaimed.

“Wow! I see there is such a thing as perfection,” another fan commented.

Loading...

Some of her commenters showed their excitement with a plethora of heart emoji. These included a user who used no less than 40 of them to express their passion, while also saying, “YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL MY GODDESS.”

One of her more creative fans believed the photo looked like it could have been from one of her many film projects, stating that it “still feels like a shot from a film. dark thriller.”

Baccarin may have posted this throwback Thursday photo as a way to say she misses being on vacation. After wrapping production on Deadpool 2 and the final season of Gotham, the actress has kept herself busy. She is currently in the middle of production on four different films and at least one television series. The Inquisitr previously reported that she will be joining Gerard Bulter in the upcoming thriller, Greenland. The film will focus on a family attempting to survive a natural disaster.

Baccarin can also be spotted in other 2019 projects, including Ode to Joy, Framing John DeLorean, and the third season of Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.