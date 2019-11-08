Mary Louise Parker Is Returning For A ‘Weeds’ Sequel Series

Mary Louise Parker is set to reprise her role as Nancy Botwin in a Weeds sequel series at Starz. Variety exclusively broke the news a little over an hour ago.

Weeds initially premiered in 2005 on Showtime. It was created by Jenji Kohan, who also created Orange is the New Black. The Inquisitr previously reported on the ending of Kohan’s Netflix series but it remains unclear if Kohan will return for the Weeds sequel. Instead, Victoria Morrow will take over as creator and head writer. Morrow previously worked on the original show. Parker will star once again in addition to executive producing.

Weeds received critical acclaim and several accolades during its impressive eight-season run. It eventually wrapped after more than 100 episodes in 2012.

The series finale of Weeds was bittersweet. It jumped forward several years into the future to show Nancy and her son Silas had finally built a profitable business selling marijuana cigarettes called Puff Dragons. However, it also expressed how much Nancy lost by doing all the terrible things she did throughout the series. Ultimately, Nancy winds up selling the business so her family can cut ties with her once and for all.

Variety reports that the sequel will take place ten years after the events of the series finale. It will prominently feature storylines revolving around the legalization of marijuana and how that will affect Nancy’s business and lifestyle.

At present, it is unknown if other show stars like Hunter Parrish, Justin Kirk, or Elizabeth Perkins will reprise their roles. The article further reports that the tentative working title for the sequel series is Weeds 4.20.

Frederick M. Brown / Stinger Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Lionsgate Television will return to produce the sequel series. Lionsgate CEO Jerry Feltheimer spoke to Variety about the company’s intentions for the show.

“As excited as we are about our new series, I want to remind everyone that ‘the old is also new,’ and we’re pleased to be bringing two of the most acclaimed shows in television history, Mad Men and Weeds, to the global syndication marketplace next year.”

Loading...

Fan reactions to the news on social media have not been enthusiastic.

One Twitter user replied to the article with this comment, “this show went long enough. I have no desire to see it continue lol.”

“That show jumped the shark before it even started,” said another person.

“What to do with a series that ran four years past its expiration? Make a sequel of course,” a commenter sarcastically added on the original Variety post.