Sofia Vergara Rocks High-Waisted Jeans & Nude Pumps During Paris Date Night With Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara‘s most recent selfie had her bringing her fashion A-game while vacationing in the City of Love with her hubby. Over the past few days, the Modern Family star has been posting a number of photos from what appears to be a fun-filled trip and that was the case earlier today when Vergara sizzled in a brand new Instagram update.

In the first image in the series of two, Sofia could be seen snapping a selfie in a mirror at an undisclosed location. The actress looked nothing short of stunning in a brown tank top that she wore tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans that featured some distressing on the knees. On her shoulders, Sofia prepared for the cold weather, rocking a brown jacket that fell all the way down to her knees.

She accessorized the hot look with a matching brown clutch, as well as a pair of insanely high nude colored pumps. For the occasion, Vergara wore her long, brunette locks down and slightly waved and added a gorgeous application of makeup that included fierce eyeliner and red lipstick. Just behind her stood her hunky husband, actor Joe Manganiello, who sported some scruff on his beard while wearing a tight-fitting black top and jeans.

In the second snapshot in the series, Sofia shared a photo of a restaurant, though she did not reveal the name of the eatery to fans. The last clip in the series showed a short video of Vergara’s soup. In the caption of the image, Sofia told fans that she is in Paris with her love.

Since the Instagram update went live on her page, it’s earned the mother of one plenty of attention, with over 32,000 likes and upwards of 140 comments.

Many fans commented on the post to let Sofia know that they love her and Joe together while countless others raved over her amazing figure and fashion sense. A few more simply chimed in to let the actress know that they are jealous of what appears to be a fun-filled getaway.

“I love u amazing couple,” one social media user raved, with a series of heart and flame emoji tied to the end.

Loading...

“You two are such a beautiful couple,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Sofia, you are a literal goddess on earth,” one more loyal fan commented on the shot.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Vergara rocked another pair of distressed denim jeans, this time pairing the look with a snakeskin tank top.