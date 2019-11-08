Janet Jackson, 53, Flaunts Million-Dollar Smile While Stretching Legs In Dance Studio

Janet Jackson is in Australia and continues to prove that she is living her best life.

The “Just A Little While” songstress is about to kick off the Australian leg of her tour and has shared content of herself in a dance studio on Instagram.

In the photo, Jackson was wearing is a long-sleeved black T-shirt paired with joggers of the same color. She sported a pair of black-and-white trainers while stretching her legs on a mat that is placed on the floor of the studio. Janet rocked her signature curly locks down, seemingly having a blast down under. The “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” hitmaker radiated happiness in the photo, flaunting her trademark smile for the camera.

Jackson, 53, looks incredibly youthful, proving that age is just a number. The icon is clearly glowing and is sharing her positivity with her followers.

She geotagged her post with Juan Rando Dance Academy, letting fans know where this image took place.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 23,500 likes and over 550 comments, proving to be a hit with her audience.

“You don’t have to be this adorable! I can’t wait for tomorrow and the rest of the Aussie leg. I’ll be there cheering you on!” one Instagram user wrote.

“A beautiful smile and personality,” another shared, adding a heart emoji.

“I love you. You mean so much to me. Darn, you’re such a beautiful woman AND I CAN’T TAKE IT! Blessings to you and your family,” a third fan remarked.

“The million-dollar smile,” a fourth follower commented.

Loading...

On November 8, Janet will begin the Australian leg in Perth at the HFK Park. She will continue in other cities including Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney. She is also scheduled to make a quick stop in Auckland, New Zealand.

For her Oceania dates, Jackson will be joined by a lot of familiar names for an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019” alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon. Jackson will headline each night.

According to 10Daily, these will be Jackson’s first shows in Australia in eight years.

Shortly after, she will perform three shows in Honolulu, Hawaii, which are set to be her last shows this decade, as reported previously by The Inquisitr.

Earlier in the year, Janet performed in her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater. After finishing her 18 dates, she was named one of the biggest Vegas performers this decade, making over $722,000 from 4,000 ticket sales each night.