Blond Bombshell Tammy Hembrow Is A Smokeshow In Zip-Up Crop Top & Matching White Yoga Pants

Tammy Hembrow is showing off her famous figure in a tight fitting workout outfit in her most recent social media update that was shared for fans.

The Aussie-born beauty has been teasing her followers in recent weeks, sharing a number of workout-chic shots to promote her highly anticipated new fitness app. In the caption of the post that was shared, the social media star told fans that she had a blast celebrating the launch of her latest business endeavor while she struck a sexy pose for the camera.

In the shot, the model appeared outdoors at the event. The YouTuber did not mention to fans where she was in the image, but it appears as though the event was held somewhere in Australia, where the model was born and raised. Just next to the stunner were towels that read “Tammy Fit x Neon,” and Hembrow proudly stood in front of a large tile wall, flashing a slight smile for the camera.

Tammy put her killer figure on full-display in the image, rocking a white zip-up crop top that exposed just a little bit of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. The model’s tattooed arms were also visible in the snapshot and she completed the all-white look with a pair of skintight yoga pants that hugged her fit stems.

Hembrow wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, as well as a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipgloss, and fierce eye makeup. Since the sexy photo went live on her page, it’s garnered plenty of attention for the mother-of-two, racking up over 88,000 likes and well over 300 comments.

Some of the social media star’s fans commented on the shot to let Tammy know that she looks like a bombshell, while countless others raved over her killer body. A few more chimed in to congratulate her on the new app.

“Hottttttie with a bodayyyy [sic],” one follower commented on the image with a series of flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Tammy you look beautiful,” another gushed with two red rose emoji.

“Beautiful babe xx this would of been such a fun event xx so happy for the launch,” a third Instagrammer raved.

In addition, Tammy also shared a shot from the launch party on her fitness app’s Instagram page. Even though the new social media page just launched a short time ago, it’s already amassed over 290,000-plus followers, a number that continues to climb on a daily basis.