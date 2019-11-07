‘The Bachelor’ Romantic Reunion Shocker: Chris Soules & Andi Dorfman Spotted On NYC ‘Date’ Together

Neither Andi Dorfman or Chris Soules found lasting love while starring as The Bachelorette or The Bachelor during their respective seasons. However, it seems the two recently met up for what some thought looked like a potentially romantic encounter. Could Andi and Chris rekindle the relationship that originally started way back in Season 10 when she was the lead looking for love and he made it to third place?

According to Hollywood Life, Andi and Chris were spotted out to dinner together on Wednesday in New York City. They were apparently celebrating his birthday, and a source for the outlet says that this outing seemed to be more than just a friendly evening out.

Dorfman and Soules dined at Serra, a rooftop eatery that is located at the Eataly NYC Flatiron marketplace. Chris and Andi reportedly arrived around 5 p.m. to dine together at a table for just the two of them and departed after about an hour.

According to the person who saw them, Chris seemed quite into his time with Andi and appeared to see it as a true date. On the other hand, the witness indicated that Andi seemed a bit more reserved at first. After a couple of drinks, however, Dorfman apparently was feeling more comfortable.

During the dinner, Chris was said to have told Andi that he is planning to move to Los Angeles soon. While he is still involved in the family farm business in Iowa, it seems that he has arrangements in place to ensure that the farm is taken care of as he spreads his wings and explores opportunities in California.

From the sounds of things, Andi encouraged Chris to go for it. Of course, Dorfman has a little bit of experience in making this kind of change. After starring on The Bachelorette, where she sent Soules home before the overnight dates and ended up engaged to Josh Murray, she initially went back home to Atlanta, Georgia. After her engagement to Josh ended, Andi took a big leap and moved to New York, where she’s been ever since.

Chris and Andi didn’t stay at Serra long, but it seems that’s because the former The Bachelorette star had a prior commitment after dinner. However, Soules seemingly voiced an interest in getting together again after she wrapped up her other plans. At this point, it’s not known whether the two did reconnect Wednesday evening or not.

After being eliminated by Andi, Chris went on to lead his own season of The Bachelor. His engagement to Whitney Bischoff fizzled after a few months, and more recently, Soules navigated legal issues back home in Iowa.

Soules does seem to be ready to try new things outside of Iowa now that his legal issues are resolved and a trip to New York was apparently where he wanted to celebrate his 38th birthday. This isn’t the first time he’s reconnected with Dorfman since he was eliminated during her season of The Bachelorette, but it does sound as if this was the first time there may have been a romantic vibe to the outing.

Could Chris Soules and Andi Dorfman end up rekindling the romance they briefly had several years ago? For now, fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will have to stay tuned to see if anything more develops between these two.